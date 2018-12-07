Police Links 17-Year-Old Girl's Suicide In Maharashtra To Online Game

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur earlier this week. The teenager was found hanging in her house at around 7:30 pm in Nagpur's Beltarodi area on December 4, the officials said.

Police are probing if the act was a result of an online game the girl was playing, an official said on Friday.

The phrase "cut here to exit" was written with ink on her wrist, he said.

Inspector Vijay Talware of Beltarodi police station said that the deceased's parents have told police that she had a separate room to study and also spent a lot of time playing online games.

"We are trying to find out the games she used to play online and whether these were dangerous ones. We have

sent her mobile phone to the forensic lab for analysis," Talware said.

He, however, added that preliminary investigations have also suggested the teenager was depressed.

He said the girl had secured good marks in her Class 12 exams but had dropped a year to get into a college of her choice.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the official

said.

Earlier, the Blue Whale challenge and the Momo challenge saw a scurrying growth among the youth that lead to suicide of many teenagers.

Last year, "Blue Whale - This Is Not A Game But a Disaster. Once You Enter, You Can Never Exit,” wrote 19-year-old Madurai teen who committed suicide while playing ‘Blue Whale’.

According to reports, 19-year-old Madurai college student Vignesh was suspected to be the first victim in Tamil Nadu of the macabre online game Blue Whale.

Similarly, the 'Momo Challenge' was said to be a successor of the notorious 'Blue Whale Game' that had made its headway in several countries.

(With Agency Inputs)