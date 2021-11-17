Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches For 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform'

With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values. Traditions and systems of the Houses should be inherently Indian, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches For 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch of two innovative and customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through video-conferencing. | PTI Photo

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pitches For 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T19:22:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 7:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked lawmakers and legislatures to follow Indian values and send a message to citizens through their conduct about giving primacy to one's duties, terming it as the mantra to speed up India's development.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference virtually, he also pitched for 'One Nation-One Legislative Platform', saying such a portal can not only give the necessary technological boost to the parliamentary system but also work to connect all the democratic units of the country.

A similar view was echoed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his speech calling for one set of rules and procedures for all legislative bodies in the country. "Next 25 years are very important for India. During this, can we with full strength, dedication and response execute one mantra? In my view that mantra is duty, duty and duty," the prime minister said.

He called for collective efforts, including from states, to take the country to new heights of progress and cited the fight against COVID-19 as a "historic" example of 'sabka prayas' (everyone's effort). The prime minister also asserted that it is the legislatures' responsibility to be vigilant about any discordant voice about the country's unity and integrity. "It is our unity that preserves our diversity," he added.  

With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.  Traditions and systems of the Houses should be inherently Indian, he said.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

"Our policies and laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness, the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Most importantly, our own conduct in the house should be according to Indian values. It is the responsibility of all of us," the prime minister said.

He also mooted the idea of having a separate time in legislatures for quality and healthy debates that should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.  In a way, it should be a "healthy time" for a House, he said.

The prime minister also said that democracy is not merely a system for India but it is its nature and urged Parliament and state legislatures and their members to give "top priority" to their duties in their words, conduct and work which will impact citizens nationwide. 

In the thousands of years of development, people have come to realise that in the midst of diversity, flows the grand, divine and unbroken stream of unity, and this unbroken stream of unity nourishes and preserves our diversity, he said. 

Noting that lawmakers are associated mostly with politics, Modi proposed that a few days in a year be demarcated in legislatures for them to tell the country about their experiences of working with the society and added that it would be a learning exercise for all.

Addressing the gathering, Birla expressed concern about the decrease in the sittings of the legislatures and discussions over bills and said some decisive steps are needed to be taken by consulting all political parties. Birla also stressed the need for developing a model document suggesting a set of uniform rules and procedures for all legislative bodies in the country.

Calling for reviewing the rules and procedures, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited the case of assurances given by the executive pending for about three decades in various legislative bodies and termed them as empty promises.

He also questioned whether such provisions are required in the legislative bodies which don't have legal backing. Harivansh also pitched for a sunset clause in the laws when they are being introduced in the legislature as draft regulation.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021. To commemorate the centennial year, the conference is being held in Shimla on November 17-18. The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921. 

- With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Om Birla Shimla India Prime Minister of India Legislature Law COVID 19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: Guptill, Chapman Take Kiwis To 164/6

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement