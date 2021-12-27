Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
PM Modi Unveils Three SJVN Hydro Power Projects In Himachal Pradesh

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2026. On completion, it would generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually. The project has also been accorded a budgetary support of Rs 66 crore.

PM Modi Unveils Three SJVN Hydro Power Projects In Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi Unveils Three SJVN Hydro Power Projects In Himachal Pradesh | PTI

PM Modi Unveils Three SJVN Hydro Power Projects In Himachal Pradesh
2021-12-27T19:31:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 7:31 pm

 Three hydro-electric power projects of 658 MW capacity were virtually inaugurated byPrime Minister Narendra Modi. These projects entails investment of Rs 5,564 crore,  implemented by SJVN in Himachal Pradesh.

At a ceremony in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Modi virtually laid the foundation stones of 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 project located in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh and 66 MW Dhaulasidh project situated in Hamirpur and Kangra districts of the state, a SJVN statement said. Modi also launched the ground-breaking ceremony of the 382 MW Sunni Dam project located in Shimla and Mandi districts.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister of I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

These projects are being implemented by SJVN on build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) basis. The Luhri-1 project and Sunni Dam project are on the Satluj river and Dhaulasidh project is on the Beas river.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN stated that in November 2020, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved 210 MW Luhri-1 Hydro Electric Project
at a cost of Rs 1,810 crore.

He added that Luhri -1 Project shall generate 20 lakh mandays job opportunities while Himachal Pradesh would immensely benefit with free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore during the project life cycle of 40 years.

Sharma stated that the government approved the project cost of Rs 687.97 crore for 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydro electric project and has also accorded a budgetary support of Rs 21.6 crore.

The project is targeted for completion in November 2025. On completion, this project will add 304 million units of energy annually. The project would result in creation of 8 lakh mandays employment opportunities while Himachal Pradesh would benefit with free power worth Rs 461 crore from the project.

Sharma further said that the project cost for 382 MW Sunni Dam project has been estimated at Rs 2,614.51 crore which on completion is expected to generate 1,382 million units of electricity
annually.

This project would help in reduction of 11 lakh tons of carbon dioxide from the environment annually and Himachal Pradesh would benefit with around Rs 2,587 crore worth of free power.

Sharma stated that construction of these three Projects involve total outlay of Rs 5,113 crore and would add over 2,444 million units of electricity generation to the Nation’s capacity annually.

Besides providing with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years to the Project Affected Families, these Projects on completion, would usher in an era of overall Socio-Economic development and prosperity in the region for generations to come.

(With PTI Inputs)

