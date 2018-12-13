No Discussion On Assembly Polls Results At BJP Parliamentary Meet: Report

The BJP Parliamentary Party met on Thursday and paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

The meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and party veteran L.K. Advani, decided to celebrate Vajpayee's anniversary on December 25 on a large scale.

Delhi: #Visuals of BJP Parliamentary party meeting from Parliament library building. PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Javadekar, Kiren Rijiju,Ravi Shankar Prasad,senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, among others present in the meeting pic.twitter.com/eDqn1SVyha — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2018

BJP sources said no discussion was held on the outcome of the Assembly polls in five states.

The BJP conducted a review meeting at its headquarters over the election results. Modi, Shah, several union Ministers, party office bearers, state Presidents and those in-charge of the five states attended the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost power to the Congress in all three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- it ruled, and its ambition of emerging as a strong power in Telangana all but evaporated as its tally fell to one seat from the earlier five.

In Mizoram, the BJP won one seat while the opposition Mizo National Front defeated the ruling Congress.

Modi addresses the BJP parliamentary party almost every week when Parliament is in session but his speech assumes more significance following the party's losses in the assembly elections.

In his tweets on Wednesday, Modi had said victory and defeat are an integral part of life and the results will further the BJP's resolve to serve people and the party will work even harder for the development of India.

The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork.



Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.



Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

While congratulating the winners, he had said his party accepts the results with humility.

The losses for the BJP in the three Hindi heartland states are a big blow to it as it had 62 seats of the 65 Lok Sabha constituencies there in 2014.

A strong show in these states is a must for the party if it has come to anywhere close to its stellar performance in the last general elections when it won 282 seats out of the total 543.

