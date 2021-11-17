Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Pilot Rallies For A Combination Of Youth And Experience In The Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

Amid the clamor to accommodate Pilot’s supporters in the government, cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan may take place soon.

2021-11-17T19:10:48+05:30
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 7:10 pm

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot promised a state cabinet rejig, his former deputy Sachin Pilot said, "a combination of experience and youth should be accommodated in the government and the Congress party".

Sacin Pilot was the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Chief during the rule of the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. Speaking to reporters in Bhilwara on Wednesday, he said, there are vacancies in the government as well as in the party organization "and we will have to move forward with a combination of experience and youth. When they realize that they have full participation in the government then definitely we will be forming the government in 2023 again."

"Time flies. During the previous BJP government's rule, we struggled on the road against the BJP government because there was no one in the government to hear us. That was the government of arrogance and we have to set an example contrary to it. We are working in that direction," Pilot added.

The Congress leader said he is fighting for those who struggled for the party and its victory in the elections. "If we make them participate in the government, it will be good for the party and the state as well. Youths will have new energy. Everyone has accepted this and the result will be visible in the days to come,” he said. Asked about teachers telling the chief minister on Tuesday that money has to be given for transfers, Pilot said the CM has already promised that a transfer policy will be made. He said that transparency should be there in all departments, and not in just one. "When we were in opposition, we exposed the corruption of the BJP government. People trusted us and gave us votes." He also targeted the center over issues of inflation, unemployment and others.

Pilot said the Congress is the only alternative to the BJP at the national level. He further added, that Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working hard in the state where polls are due early next year.

With PTI Inputs

Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot India Rajasthan Rajasthan CM Rajasthan Congress Cabinet Reshuffle
