Petrol Bomb Hurled At The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim's Residence

The residence of The Shillong Times editor was attacked with a petrol bomb allegedly by two unidentified men at Umpling in the Meghalaya capital on Tuesday night.

Soon after the attack, the editor, Patricia Mukhim posted a picture on her Facebook page, claiming that the incident happened around 8.30 pm. The Shillong Times reported that two motorcycle- borne men, whose faces were covered, were seen hurling the petrol bomb at her house.

“My home attacked with petrol bomb today at 8.35 pm. I am shocked. Those who did this ugly deed need to be arrested.. I heard the explosion and saw the flames rising. It's a terrible feeling,” she wrote on Facebook.

A case has been filed and investigations are underway. Davis NR Marak, Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills, had reached Mukhim’s residence soon after the incident.

The journalist, later, thanked the Meghalaya police for the quick response.

“Thank you Meghalaya Police for responding with alacrity. SP East Khasi Hills, Davies Marak, thank you for coming personally. The team from Rynjah Police Station thank you for quick response. My appeal to Meghalaya Police and Crime Branch is to please nab these culprits and restore public confidence. Criminals are getting away too easily. Police should take every case of arson and attack on press freedom with the seriousness it deserves. Please rise to the occasion..,” she posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, David Laithphlang, president of the Shillong Press Club, condemned the incident.

“Peace has been our hallmark but we will not cower down before forces of evil and no attempt to dissuade us from discharging our professional duties and rendering our service will ever fructify,” he said in a statement.

Journalists from across the country have also expressed their solidarity with Mukhim.

Shillong Press Club strongly condemns dastardly petrol bomb attack on Patricia Mukhim, Editor, Shillong Times by masked motorcycle borne criminals today. She is unhurt. SPC urges authorities to leave no stone unturned in tracking& nabbing those responsible for this cowardly act — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) April 17, 2018

Disturbing news from Shillong. Petrol bomb thrown by 2 masked men at the home of Shillong Times editor-in-chief Patricia Mukhim @meipat. She's unhurt, but it's a cause for concern https://t.co/ckBCVn10Zc — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) April 17, 2018

Unidentified miscreants threw a petrol bomb at 'The Shillong Times' Editor Patricia Mukhim's (@meipat) residence https://t.co/Cg6dzFNzeL — Soumyadip Choudhury (@soumyadip) April 18, 2018

Solidarity with Kong Patricia Mukhim, editor Shillong Times and condemnation of attack



*CONDEMNATION*



The Shillong Press Club strongly condemns the dastardly petrol bomb attack on Kong Patricia Mukhim,... https://t.co/ydlNJU5p6c — beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) April 17, 2018

Very troubling news from Shillong: one of our finest editors, Patricia Mukim of Shillong Times has a petrol bomb thrown at her residence. Hope culprits will be caught soon. Shillong press club to protest: we all stand in solidarity. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 18, 2018

Mukhim, a recipient of Chameli Devi Jain and Padma Shri awards, is also known for writings on mining in Meghalaya and Khasi people of the state.