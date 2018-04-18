The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 April 2018 Last Updated at 2:41 pm National

Petrol Bomb Hurled At The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim's Residence

Outlook Web Bureau
Petrol Bomb Hurled At The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim's Residence
Photo source: Facebook/Patricia Mukhim
Petrol Bomb Hurled At The Shillong Times Editor Patricia Mukhim's Residence
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The residence of The Shillong Times editor was attacked with a petrol bomb allegedly by two unidentified men at Umpling in the Meghalaya capital on Tuesday night.   

Soon after the attack, the editor, Patricia Mukhim posted a picture on her Facebook page, claiming that the incident happened around 8.30 pm. The Shillong Times reported that two motorcycle- borne men, whose faces were covered, were seen hurling the petrol bomb at her house.

Advertisement opens in new window

“My home attacked with petrol bomb today at 8.35 pm. I am shocked. Those who did this ugly deed need to be arrested.. I heard the explosion and saw the flames rising. It's a terrible feeling,” she wrote on Facebook.

A case has been filed and investigations are underway. Davis NR Marak, Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills, had reached Mukhim’s residence soon after the incident.

The journalist, later, thanked the Meghalaya police for the quick response.     

“Thank you Meghalaya Police for responding with alacrity. SP East Khasi Hills, Davies Marak, thank you for coming personally. The team from Rynjah Police Station thank you for quick response. My appeal to Meghalaya Police and Crime Branch is to please nab these culprits and restore public confidence. Criminals are getting away too easily. Police should take every case of arson and attack on press freedom with the seriousness it deserves. Please rise to the occasion..,” she posted on Facebook.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, David Laithphlang, president of the Shillong Press Club, condemned the incident.

“Peace has been our hallmark but we will not cower down before forces of evil and no attempt to dissuade us from discharging our professional duties and rendering our service will ever fructify,” he said in a statement.

Journalists from across the country have also expressed their solidarity with Mukhim.

Mukhim, a recipient of Chameli Devi Jain and Padma Shri awards, is also known for writings on mining in Meghalaya and Khasi people of the state.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rajdeep Sardesai Siddharth Varadarajan Shekhar Gupta Shillong Meghalaya Journalists National News Analysis
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 12-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged Girl Raped In Delhi, Family Receives WhatsApp Video Of Crime
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters