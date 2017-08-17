Palakkad MP Accuses RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Of Breaking Flag Code And Insulting National Anthem

Rashtriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala journey has not been peaceful so far. In a more recent controversy, a CPI(M) parliamentarian has alleged that Bhagwat broke the flag code and 'insulted' the national anthem.

MB Rajesh, who represents Palakkad in the Lok Sabha, in a facebook post, said: "The Flag Code of India clearly states that “the flag salutation will be followed by the National Anthem” (Flag Code of India Part II Section II (vi)). But in Bhagawath’s function, after hoisting the Tricolour, instead of singing the National Anthem, Vande Mataram was sung! Is this violation not an insult to the National Anthem?"

Advertisement opens in new window

The assembly called for the flag hoisting, was dispersed even without singing the National Anthem. Subsequently, somebody reminded them of the omission and then the people who had remained there sung the National Anthem, he said in the post.

Rajesh also alleged that the act was "intentional" and was aimed at creating provocation.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government had issued a circular on August 5 instructing all aided schools to ensure that only the head of the institution or an elected representative of the people is allowed to hoist the national flag.

The Palakkad District Collector had also issued a memo to the school a few days ago, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school, adding that only a teacher or elected representative of the people was allowed to do so.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenged the Collector's decision; standing affirmative that Bhagwat would hoist the flag.

The RSS-BJP and the CPI(M) have been at loggerheads in Kerala, particularly its northern parts.

There have been 160 political murders in Kerala. According to the data, most of the killings are between 2000 and 2017. During this period, Kerala witnessed the murders of 65 RSS or BJP workers. 85 CPM workers and 11 workers of the Congress-IUML were murdered between 2000 and 2017.