Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award

Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy will be awarded with the prestigious Laadli Media And Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) for her outstanding story Faking Virginity: Do Women Need To Bleed To Show They are ‘Pure’?. She has also received a jury appreciation for her features in Outlook Magazine.

Lachmi Deb Roy

“I am elated to receive such a prestigious award,” says Roy.

The LMAAGS will be organising an online event November 20, 2020, to announce the winners of it's 10 edition awards.

The event can be viewed on YouTube 4.30 pm onwards using the following link.

www.youtube.com/user/LaadliWest

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine