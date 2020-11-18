November 18, 2020
Corona
Outlook Journalist Wins Prestigious Laadli Media Award

Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy receives a jury appreciation for her features in Outlook Magazine.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2020
Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy will be awarded with the prestigious Laadli Media And Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) for her outstanding story Faking Virginity: Do Women Need To Bleed To Show They are ‘Pure’?.  She has also received a jury appreciation for her features in Outlook Magazine.

Lachmi Deb Roy

“I am elated to receive such a prestigious award,” says Roy.

The LMAAGS  will be organising an online event November 20, 2020, to announce the winners of it's 10 edition awards.  

The event can be viewed on YouTube 4.30 pm onwards using the following link.

www.youtube.com/user/LaadliWest

