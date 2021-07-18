July 18, 2021
Have An Open Mind On Forging Alliance For Uttar Pradesh Polls: Priyanka Gandhi

"Our aim is to defeat the BJP," she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded.

Outlook Web Desk 18 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:05 pm
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kept the hopes of aligning with other parties for 2022 UP Assembly polls alive, saying the party is ' open-minded'.
2021-07-18T15:05:56+05:30

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the party is keeping the possibilities of forging an alliance with other political parties open for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022.

She also mentioned that "It is too early to say now" if Congress will go alone on all the 403 assembly seats in the state or will contemplate building alliance  with some other political party.

On whether she is ruling out an alliance or not, she said, "I do not rule out (alliance). We are absolutely not closed-minded. We are having an open mind".

"Our aim is to defeat the BJP," she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded.

"I have an open mind, but my priority is my party," she said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

