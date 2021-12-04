Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra's Outreach Program Will Connect School Children To India's Ace Athletes

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outreach envisages interaction of all Olympians and Paralympians with students from 75 schools each in a span of two years to motivate the youngsters to have "santulit ahaar" or a balanced diet and take on fitness activities.

2021-12-04T19:03:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 7:03 pm

In a noble initiative, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has launched an ambitious outreach programme, which aims to connect India's ace athletes with school children.

On the occasion, he met with students from 75 schools and emphasized on balanced diet, fitness and sport during an interactive session organized at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham School.

Neeraj played a variety of sport with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin. He held them in thrall with his spontaneous responses to their curious queries, his inimitable story-telling style endearing him to his attentive audience.

He drew applause when, in response to what his favourite food is, he described how he liked to cook veg biryani, without making it spicy, and have it with curd. "It is a wholesome, healthy meal with minerals from the right mix of vegetables and carbohydrates," he said. "Also, the cooking helps distract the mind from the weariness after a long training session."

Neeraj also spoke about the Fit India quiz, the biggest sports and fitness quiz. "I was surprised to hear some answers the students gave me and commend their knowledge. They can reach greater heights with the right kind of discipline and dedication," he said.

Earlier, Neeraj was felicitated by the management of Sanskardham Educational Society. He praised the work being done by the society and lauded the commitment and dedication in empowering students to prepare for the future.

Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months. Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will lead the way in the initiative.

(With PTI Inputs)

