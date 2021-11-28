Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Officials Say Resident Doctors Of Hindu Rao Hospital Call Off Strike

Later, the NDMC also issued a statement, saying the strike had been called off after the mayor and the standing committee chairman "gave assurances" to the protesting doctors that their demands will be met.

Officials Say Resident Doctors Of Hindu Rao Hospital Call Off Strike
| PTI Photo

Trending

Officials Say Resident Doctors Of Hindu Rao Hospital Call Off Strike
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T00:22:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:22 am

Resident doctors of civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital who were on strike for the last few days over release of due salaries and other issues called off their stir on Saturday after being assured by authorities that their demands will be met, a senior official said.

The 900-bed facility under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is the largest civic-run hospital in the city. The decision was taken after a meeting of North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Chairman of NDMC Standing Commitee Jogi Ram Jain, Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel, and representatives of the hospital's resident doctors association (RDA) at the Mayor House here, a senior civic official said.

Later, the NDMC also issued a statement, saying the strike had been called off after the mayor and the standing committee chairman "gave assurances" to the protesting doctors that their demands will be met. "We have released salaries of resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital due for October. Some would have received it today, others will also get it in their account shortly," Jain claimed, and added that the resident doctors called off their strike on Saturday. "A very long meeting was held at the Mayor House," he said.

Related Stories

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

A senior official of the hospital also said the salaries of resident doctors due for October has been released. Jain claimed that salaries of senior doctors, due for October, have also been released, and "we have asked MCDA members to not go on a strike, from Monday, as it will affect patient services".

Senior doctors of NDMC-run hospitals and other civic facilities are set to go on an "indefinite strike" from Monday over the issue of their due salaries and arrears, their association had said on Thursday.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The decision was taken by the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) in its general body meeting on Thursday, its president Dr R R Gautam said, adding, emergency services will not be affected.

The MCDA, an association of senior permanent doctors of civic hospitals, was established in 1974 and has about 1,200 members. It also includes doctors from hospitals run by the other two -- east and south -- municipal corporations.

Doctors of the SDMC and EDMC are not part of this indefinite strike which "we have planned to resort to from Monday". If the due salaries for October is released, MCDA members will not go on strike, Gautam had earlier said.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Doctors strike Doctors Pay- Wages- Salaries Delhi Hospital
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Ordinary People And Their Tales Of Incredible Courage

Mrinal Pande / In ordinary people live extraordinary tales of courage that speak truth to power

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Hammer East Bengal 3-0 In Kolkata Derby

Jayanta Oinam / Three first-half goals proved more than enough for ATK Mohun Bagan to beat East Bengal in the first Kolkata derby of ISL 2021-22.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement