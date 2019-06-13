Nutrition Tips For You: Can Skipping Breakfast Affect Our Health?

Breakfast stands for ‘breaking the fast’ - from the time you’ve spent sleeping at night.

Drop in your Blood Sugar Levels

Eating in the morning helps to restore glycogen (a form in which energy is stored in the body) and stabilizes the levels of insulin (hormone for controlling blood sugar and energy absorption). By not replenishing your glucose levels in the morning you will end up feeling overly hungry, irritable and fatigued.

Your Metabolism Slows Down

When you don’t eat any food for a long period of time, your body begins to store as many calories as it can, in order to prepare for a potential period of starvation. As metabolism levels slow down, the body turns to the Glucose which is stored in your muscles as a backup source of fuel or energy for the body, which effectively means that muscles breakdown starts.

Stress Hormone Levels Increase-

Eating breakfast can have a positive effect on cortisol – the primary ‘stress hormone’ which is produced by your adrenal glands. The levels of cortisol are highest at around 7 in the morning, which is why it’s important to eat something so that you can bring the hormone levels back down. When cortisol levels are too high, you will most likely feel anxious or jittery.

One of the most common reasons that people avoid eating breakfast is because they simply don’t feel hungry.

If you can relate to this, you can start your day with a milkshake or a healthy smoothie. Aim to keep your dinner portion sizes small and cut back on alcohol and any snacks just before you sleep, so you can work towards building a healthier routine for yourself.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic ‘Sugati’. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and poshanguru@outlookindia.com