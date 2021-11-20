Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NTR Family Warns YSRCP Against Humiliating Women

Bhuvaneswari's brothers and sisters reacted strongly to the certain comments passed on her and humiliation Naidu had to face in the state Assembly and made it clear that they will not tolerate any such attempt again.

NTR Family Warns YSRCP Against Humiliating Women
| PTI Photo

Trending

NTR Family Warns YSRCP Against Humiliating Women
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:32:43+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:32 pm

A day after former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu publicly broke down after YSRCP MLAs allegedly made some remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari, the family members of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao on Saturday warned YSRCP leaders against dragging the names of women and their personal lives into politics.

Bhuvaneswari's brothers and sisters reacted strongly to the certain comments passed on her and humiliation Naidu had to face in the state Assembly and made it clear that they will not tolerate any such attempt again.

Popular actor N. Balakrishna addressed a news conference in Hyderabad along with sister Lokeshwari, brother N. Ramakrishna and other family members to condemn the comments passed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs in Assembly against Bhuvaneswari. They slammed YSRCP leaders for dragging the name of Bhuvaneswari, who is not into politics and who keeps herself confined as a businesswoman.

Related Stories

‘Fear Of Becoming Unpopular Among Farmers Kept The Movement Leadership United’: Hannan Mollah

Balakrishna, also a MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), told YSRCP leaders that he was issuing a warning to them on behalf of NTR family, fans, party workers and the people at large. "Mind your language. There is a limit to our patience. We will not tolerate any remarks against our womenfolk," he said, reminding their political rivals that they too have women in their families.

Balakrishna claimed that he acted with restraint all along because of Chandrababu Naidu but what happened on Friday crossed all limits. After staging a walkout from the state Assembly, the TDP president broke into tears at a news conference and vowed not to step into Assembly again till he returns as the chief minister.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Lokeshwari termed Friday's incident as very unfortunate and said such a thing never happened in the past. She said the Assembly is like a temple where people's issues are discussed but such a sacred place was desecrated. She said during his tenure as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu never passed any remarks against women members of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's family.

Ramakrishna turned emotional while condemning the alleged remarks passed against his sister. He said the family would not take this any further. He said it was very painful to see the political developments in Andhra Pradesh during the last 2-3 years.

NTR's granddaughter Suhasini recalled NTR gave utmost respect to women and Telugu people used to call him Anna (elder brother). "Politics should be politics. It's not proper to drag family members and make personal comments," said Suhasini, daughter of NTR's son Harikrishna.

NTR's grandson Chaitanya Krishna said NTR gave his children good values and pointed out that he made many movies on high status of women. He said he learnt a lot from his aunt and he was hurt over the inappropriate remarks made against her. Earlier, Bhuvaneswari's sister and BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari said she was hurt by her character assassination.

"Am truly hurt by how Smt Bhuvaneswari is subjected to character assassination. We, as siblings, have grown up with values. No way that we will compromise with that," tweeted Purandeswari, a former union minister.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

N. Chandrababu Naidu N.T. Rama Rao Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad YSRCP MLA Assembly Twitter YSR Telangana Party
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement