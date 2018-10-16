Nissan October Offers: Benefits And Discounts On All Models

It has been a relatively quiet year for Nissan in India, with most of the excitement building for the new model Kicks that is expected to launch in early 2019. However, its current lineup of cars has received the occasional special edition treatment and an update for added connected car services via the Nissan Connect app.

If you’re looking to buy a Nissan car in this month, here are the discounts on offer on various cars, applicable till 31 October 2018:

*The Nissan Terrano also gets cash discount up to Rs 30,000 and a 6gm gold coin.

All Nissan models mentioned above are also eligible for further exclusive offers for corporates or government employees, along with a 3gm gold coin on purchase of Micra Active, Micra or Sunny. These offers are available pan-India.

Disclaimer: The offers mentioned in this article may vary across models, variants and location of purchase with further terms and conditions as applied by manufacturer and/ or dealership.

Nissan is expected to bring a host of new models to India over the course of 2019 like the Kicks and Leaf all-electric hatchback. Both the Micra models are getting cumulative benefits of upto Rs 42,000, which would make them more accessible. The Sunny, meanwhile, gets cumulative benefits of upto Rs 77,000.

Source: cardekho.com