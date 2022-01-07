Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Newcastle Sign Kieran Trippier For 12m GBP As Saudi Owners Show First Transfer Move

The resources available to Newcastle are significantly greater than their EPL relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund's purchase of the club, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.

Newcastle Sign Kieran Trippier For 12m GBP As Saudi Owners Show First Transfer Move
Kieran Trippier, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped Atletico Madrid for Newcastle | Courtesy: Twitter (@NUFC)

Trending

Newcastle Sign Kieran Trippier For 12m GBP As Saudi Owners Show First Transfer Move
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T20:18:25+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 8:18 pm

Newcastle began its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing England fullback Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, highlighting the level of player the club can attract now it is one of the richest in the world. (More Football News)

Trippier, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).

Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of its 19 games so far. Its chances of escaping relegation could hinge on how successful its January transfer window proves.

The resources available to the club are significantly greater than its relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund's purchase of Newcastle in October, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.

Trippier returns to the Premier League 2½ years after leaving Tottenham to join Atletico. He was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be,” Trippier said.

“I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started."

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Kieran Trippier England Football Football Transfer Newcastle United Atletico Madrid English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA The Best Awards Shortlist: No Cristiano Ronaldo; Mohammed Salah Joins Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

FIFA The Best Awards Shortlist: No Cristiano Ronaldo; Mohammed Salah Joins Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

Ross Taylor Focuses On Series-Saving Test Vs Bangladesh, Retirement Yet To Dawn On New Zealand Veteran

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Face Rejuvenated Odisha FC In Fight For Top-four

ISL 2021-22: Two-time Champions Chennaiyin FC Take On Struggling FC Goa

Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Choose To Train With Indian Coaches Till Paris Olympics

VIDEO: Ben Stokes' Lucky Escape Prompts Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne To Demand New Cricket Law

Beijing Winter Olympics: Banned From The Games By IOC, North Korea Puts Blame Elsewhere

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs BAN Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari And Shreyas Iyer's 'Time Would Come,' Says Rahul Dravid

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Hanuma Vihari And Shreyas Iyer's 'Time Would Come,' Says Rahul Dravid

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: Day 3 Stats Highlights Feat. Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow

How Dean Elgar Helped South Africa Break An Indian Jinx At Wanderers - Stats Highlights

How Dean Elgar Helped South Africa Break An Indian Jinx At Wanderers - Stats Highlights

Adelaide International: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

Adelaide International: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Semis

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement