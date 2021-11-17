Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Newcastle Takeover Controversy: English Premier League Needs New Chair As Gary Hoffman Announces Resignation

Gary Hoffman, who has widespread experience in the banking and insurance sectors, only started as Premier League chair in June 2020.

Newcastle Takeover Controversy: English Premier League Needs New Chair As Gary Hoffman Announces Resignation
Many have expressed concerns about the process around the approval of the Saudi take over of Newcastle. | File Photo

Trending

Newcastle Takeover Controversy: English Premier League Needs New Chair As Gary Hoffman Announces Resignation
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T21:47:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 9:47 pm

The Premier League is looking for a new leader after Gary Hoffman said he will step down as chair in January after 20 months in the role. (More Football News)

Hoffman's exit comes at a challenging time for the world's richest soccer league amid concerns from clubs about the process around the approval of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund as the new owner of Newcastle.

Gary Hoffman, who has widespread experience in the banking and insurance sectors, only started as Premier League chair in June 2020.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons, when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever,” Hoffman said in a statement.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the League through its next exciting phase.”

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Hoffman had to grapple with the return of the league after its 100-day pandemic shutdown, ongoing coronavirus issues and the aborted attempted by six clubs to join a breakaway European Super League.

“He has led the league during the most challenging period in its history and leaves it in a stronger position than ever,” the Premier League said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) England Newcastle United English Premier League (EPL) Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

VVS Laxman Sacrificed Lucrative Deals To Take Up NCA Job, Says BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

VVS Laxman Sacrificed Lucrative Deals To Take Up NCA Job, Says BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic Beats Andrey Rublev To Enter Turin Semifinals

2022 ICC U-19 Men's World Cup: India Drawn Into Easy Group B With Uganda, Ireland, South Africa

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Which National Football Teams Have Booked Qatar Tickets

WBBL: Smriti Mandhana’s Record-Equalling 114 Not Out For Sydney Thunder Goes In Vain

Manika Batra-Soumyadeep Roy Table Tennis Match-Fixing Issue: Court May Appoint Administrator In TTFI

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Suryakumar Yadav Takes India Closer To Victory, Need 10 From 6 balls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from Sports

Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Won’t Play Australia Open

Swiss Tennis Great Roger Federer Set To Miss Wimbledon 2022, Won’t Play Australia Open

Love Batting At Gabba, Scored A Lot Of Runs There: Usman Khawaja On Return To Australia's Ashes Squad

Love Batting At Gabba, Scored A Lot Of Runs There: Usman Khawaja On Return To Australia's Ashes Squad

Sourav Ganguly Replaces Anil Kumble As ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chairman

Sourav Ganguly Replaces Anil Kumble As ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chairman

ICC Wants Afghanistan Women To Rise Above Taliban Threat And Play Cricket Like Their Men

ICC Wants Afghanistan Women To Rise Above Taliban Threat And Play Cricket Like Their Men

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Shimla's Fading Heritage: Colonial-Era Cemeteries Lie Neglected Amid Heaps Of Garbage And Trespassers

Ashwani Sharma / For the grandchildren of foreigners interred in Shimla, reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones is often a frustrating and painful journey that ends in disappointment.

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: India Need 10 Runs 6 Balls

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20, Live: India Need 10 Runs 6 Balls

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 in Jaipur. This is a three-match series followed by two Tests.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

Advertisement