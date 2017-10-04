New Verna Trigger Sales, Hyundai Gets Past 50,000 Units A Month

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest passenger carmaker, recorded a milestone figure of 50,028 units for the month of September – a 17.4 per cent hike over its September performance last year. The new Verna finished with 6,000 units last month. As the festival period kicks in most carmakers are expected to show positive figures in their sales chart. To keep buyers engaged in their car models, carmakers are rolling out limited and special editions of their cars, besides tempting schemes.

The Korean automaker launched its next-generation Hyundai Verna at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on August 22, 2017. Despite the hike in prices last month the Verna’s prices will continue to remain the same for the first 20,000 customers, as promised by the carmaker on its launch. With features loaded up to the gills, the Verna looks to topple the segment leaders, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City.

The interesting bit is, just like the Verna, the Honda City too managed 6,000 retails, while the Ciaz recorded 5,603 units in September. So going by the trend, we are likely to witness the Verna surpassing the City to clinch the best-selling sedan title for the month of October.

Another strong performer doing wonders in the Indian subcontinent is the Hyundai Creta. The soft-roader has seen strong pull from auto enthusiasts, thanks to its fantastic styling, premium interiors and uber-class features, and not to forget, the frugal yet fuel efficient motors.

As the festive season begins, we expect the coming months to be more productive for the Indian automotive players.

Source: cardekho.com