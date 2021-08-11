Negative Covid Report Or Complete Vaccination Certificate Compulsory To Enter State From August 13: HP Government

Producing either negative COVID-19 report or proof of full vaccination is now compulsory for all people intending to visit Himachal Pradesh from August 13, the state announced on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, "All persons intending to visit State shall carry their COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. 13th August, 2021."

Issuing the two-page order after the state cabinet meeting, Singh stated, "The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of COVID-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing in the state and the situation is still precarious."

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in the state during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras' from August 9 to August 17.

Further, it has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11 to 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend schools, the order stated.

The education department will frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools for containment of COVID-19, it added.

The order further stated, "Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district movement of public transport buses (state/ contract carriages) is now allowed to be operated with 50% of the registered seating capacity w.e.f. 13th August, 2021."

For inter-state public transport buses, the transport department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/ RAT/vaccine certificate so that only eligible persons will board the buses, it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

