Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

NEET-PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of Delhi Protest Outside Nirman Bhawan, Raise Slogans

The Twitter handle of FORDA shared a video clip in which a large number of doctors are seen protesting outside the premises of Nirman Bhawan, which also houses the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

NEET-PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of Delhi Protest Outside Nirman Bhawan, Raise Slogans
Doctors Protesting. | PTI Photo

Trending

NEET-PG Counselling: Resident Doctors Of Delhi Protest Outside Nirman Bhawan, Raise Slogans
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T18:59:21+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 6:59 pm

Resident doctors of various hospitals in Delhi on Monday protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan here over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, as they intensified the ongoing stir to push forth their demands.

Patient care was affected for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors of the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals here boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of the nationwide agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). FORDA president Dr Manish said, "We are going to intensify and escalate our protest today".

The Twitter handle of FORDA shared a video clip in which a large number of doctors are seen protesting outside the premises of Nirman Bhawan, which also houses the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The protesting doctors, carrying banners and posters, held a demonstration and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue.

Related Stories

Past, Present, Future: Bihar’s Tryst With Destiny

Dr Anuj Aggarwal, General Secretary of Safdarjung RDA said, "The minister along with some officials verbally assured us that within one week the EWS report will be submitted in Court and the matter will be taken up on an urgent basis. However, they have not got the case mentioned.

Dr Sunil Duchania, the president of RDA at Lady Hardinge Medical College said, "A group of four doctors met the Health Minister who asked us to withdraw the strike saying all efforts are being made to expedite the matter. However, such verbal assurances have been made before and we will continue our protest outside Nirman Bhawan."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals, and three hospitals under the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), including LNJP Hospital, had resumed the stir on Friday, accusing the government of making a false promise. They also pointed out to the "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of the NEET-PG 2021 batch has already been delayed by eight months.

On December 9, the resident doctors had said they were suspending the agitation, called by the FORDA for a week following the Health Ministry's assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-tracking of the counselling process. However, on Wednesday, FORDA had written to the Union Health Minister informing him that it was resuming the stir from December 17. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Doctors Doctors strike Delhi Government Boycott Twitter Union Health Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / Art requires patience. Centuries old traditional art of Kashmir have little patronage. Also, the youngsters are not interested in picking up family craft. Is Kashmiri traditional art dying a silent death?

Advertisement