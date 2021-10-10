Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

Untimely heavy rains, high diesel prices and festive demand have pushed up the cost of vegetables in NCR

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T17:35:07+05:30
Lola Nayar
Lola Nayar

Lola Nayar

More stories from Lola Nayar
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 5:35 pm

 Household budgets are once again feeling the pinch as vegetable prices have been rising rapidly over the past few weeks for a variety of reasons. For those observing the Navratri fast, the bigger-than-expected rise in prices of tomatoes, potatoes, green leafy vegetables and most root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and carrots could not have come at a worse time.

“Rise in vegetable prices is not unusual post monsoon, but what is different this time is a combination of factors, including high diesel prices that have contributed 10-15 per cent to the increase in cost,” says Adeel Ahmad Khan, chairman, Azadpur Mandi Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee.

Lower arrivals at the mandi and higher prices are more visible in the case of most vegetables that grow below the soil or close to the ground such as onion, garlic, tomato, potato, spinach, fenugreek, mustard and coriander. This is happening at a time when the market usually offers plenty leafy vegetable options to consumers.

The late withdrawal of monsoon this year after bouts of heavy showers in some parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in water-logging in the fields, has caused considerable damage to vegetable crops in particular. Vegetables from these states, along with those grown within and on the outskirts of Delhi, serve the demand in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Currently, there is around 30 to 35 per cent drop in the arrivals of most vegetables in the Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in Asia. Azadpur Mandi caters to the needs of most states in the northern region, and also that of traders from across the country as well as exporters. In the case of most leafy vegetables, the shortfall in arrivals is around 50 per cent.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Mahender Sanpal, president of Vegetable Traders Association, Delhi, says that while prices of all vegetables have risen, in some cases “it has almost doubled in the past three weeks”. “For instance, palak (spinach), which cost just Rs 10 per kg around 20 days ago, is now selling in the mandi for Rs 50 per kg. Tomato prices have risen from Rs 15-20 to Rs 40-50, and in retail it is selling for over Rs 70 per kg in most localities,” says Sanpal.

In the case of onion, Khan says the mandi price has risen by Rs 6-7 per kg from earlier levels of Rs 20-25 per kg, while retail prices in some markets has crossed Rs 50 per kg. The new onion crop is yet to arrive in the market. Currently, NCR is receiving supplies from storages in Nashik. The high transportation charges due to high diesel prices are adding to the delivered costs, market experts point out.

The shortage scenario is likely to continue for another 20 days until fresh crops from fields re-sown by farmers start arriving. Tomato prices may take more time to come down. The only positive factor is that there has been no drop in arrival of fruits, which has helped to maintain their price levels. It is another matter that fruits prices in the past two years have been much higher than in the previous years.

Tags

Lola Nayar Vegetables Navaratri Price Hike National Capital Region (NCR) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Ghaziabad Police Takes 10-Year Old Muslim Boy For Questioning After He Enters Dasna Devi Temple

BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Outlook Business Team / The airlines and airport authorities will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols applicable for air travel.

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

PTI / Kohli's dreams of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after KKR beat them by four wickets in the Eliminator.

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Outlook Business Team / The Ministry of Coal said 'ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand' and 'any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced'.

Advertisement