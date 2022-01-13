Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that despite the Union Home Ministry’s decision last year to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA),1958, for another six months in Nagaland, the state government is firm on the resolution adopted in the House.

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio
The Union Home Ministry decided to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA),1958, for another six months in Nagaland. AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur

Trending

Nagaland Govt Firm On Repeal Of AFSPA: CM Rio
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T17:19:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 5:19 pm

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday iterated that the Nagaland government is firm on the unanimous resolution adopted in the state assembly on December 20, 2021, demanding the repeal of AFSPA from the state.

The AFSPA gives Army personnel sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order” in “disturbed areas”. “The demand of the Naga public and also the state Cabinet is very clear for repeal of AFSPA while the state Assembly had also passed a resolution on December 20, 2021, and we stand firm with the resolution,” the chief minister said.

The clamour for withdrawal of the controversial Act from the state has come to the fore after 14 civilians were killed and several injured in three separate incidents of firing by security forces spread over two days last month, the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity.

On his December 23 meeting with Union Home Minister in Delhi along with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, and Naga Peoples’ Front Legislature Party leader T R Zeliang, Rio said discussions were held with Amit Shah that as AFSPA is an Act of Parliament, there is a need for setting up a committee for reviewing it.

“We decided that though the system will be in place till the committee submits its recommendations, there will be no armed forces operations during the period,” Rio said. The process of repealing the AFSPA, if recommended by the committee, will start following the submission of the panel’s report, he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Asked if the government will make public the report of the SIT, entrusted with the investigation of the killing of 14 civilians in Mon district on December 4 and 5, Rio said the probe team has completed its investigation and is awaiting the final forensic report.         

On the demand for providing compensation of Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives and Rs 50 lakh each to the injured in the incidents of December 4 and 5, Rio said “It has been communicated to the Union Home Ministry and the response is awaited”.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Neiphiu Rio Kohima AFSPA Mon District Nagaland National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttar Pradesh Polls | List Of MLAs Who Quit BJP Ahead Of 2022 Elections

Uttar Pradesh Polls | List Of MLAs Who Quit BJP Ahead Of 2022 Elections

About 15% Rise Seen In IELTS Exam Takers In India In Covid-19 Years

Karnataka Congress Temporarily Halts Mekedatu 'Padayatra'

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Poll Candidates

Centre Is Saddling States With Debt: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat Ahead Of Kite Flying Festival But No Celebrations This Year

Omicron, Govt Restrictions Hinder Kite Sales In Jaipur Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, Second Highest Daily Rise So Far

Delhi Logs 27,561 Cases, Second Highest Daily Rise So Far

Covid-19 Hospitalisations May Spike By Month-End: Maharashtra

Covid-19 Hospitalisations May Spike By Month-End: Maharashtra

Supreme Court States 'Welfare Of Minor To Be The Predominant Consideration' In Custody Battle Case

Supreme Court States 'Welfare Of Minor To Be The Predominant Consideration' In Custody Battle Case

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement