BMC Suggests Boiling Of Potable Water As Flooding Disabled Water Purification Complex

Representational Image
PTI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday recommended the citizens to boil potable water before drinking as the purification complex at Bhandup has got heavily flooded owing to the incessant downpour in Mumbai.

Havoc inundation has disabled the electrical equipment deployed for pumping and filtration processes. Bhandup's water purification complex is known to be one of the major sites of water supply to the country's financial capital.

While the pumping mechanism would be restored in a few hours, much more time will be taken to get the filtration process up and running, the official said, adding that boiling water before drinking was the best precaution at the moment.

The flooding at the complex has affected water supply in most parts of the metropolis, the official added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

