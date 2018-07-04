More Jolt To Gujarat Congress As Kuwarji Bavaliya Quits, Joins BJP To Become Minister

Ten days after sulking Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru vacated his assembly seat in Gujarat, the state’s main Opposition party has received another jolt when influential legislator Kunwarji Bavaliya quit the fold and joined the ruling BJP, which promptly made him a minister.

The six-time MLA from the OBC Koli community, who represents Jasdan constituency in Rajkot district of the Saurashtra region, was inducted into the Vijay Rupani Cabinet onTuesday after Governor O.P. Koli administered him the oath of office at a ceremony in the capital city of Gandhinagar.

The saffron party in the state has already a strong Koli leader in Purshottam Solanki, who is a minister of state, but the BJP, sources claim, wanted to clip his wings by having another member from the community. Kolis are an ethnic group that had lost much of their land and status a century ago when the ruling British set in land reforms.

The BJP had, in the December 2017 assembly elections, managed to retain power in Gujarat, but with less majority. The party got 99 of the 182 seats (in place of 116 in 2012), while the Congress won 77 (up from 60 in the previous polls). Down the seven months, the BJP has been trying ways to restore its political strength in the state that happens to be home to two of its top national-level stalwarts: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (early CM of the state) and party president Amit Shah.

Such efforts had begun showing results when last month Rajyaguru, who had unsuccessfully contested against the BJP’s Rupani, quit the Congress. Rajyaguru’s chief complaint was that the grand old party leadership was ignoring the aspirations of veterans like him. The 63-year-old, who is the richest MLA of the state, vacated Rajkot East and resigned from the Congress on June 25, but till date maintains that he is not joining the BJP.



Bavaliya’s sudden move has served a big jolt for the Congress ahead of next year’s general elections in the country. For, the leader has considerable sway over the Koli community which forms a quarter of Gujarat’s population and influences as many as 33 assembly constituencies besides seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

Solanki, on his part, has been a regular presence in the state’s successive BJP governments (without break from 1998). Of late, the legislator from Bhavnagar Rural had been exerting pressure on his party, demanding to be made a Cabinet-rank minister lest he would quit. While Solanki has, for now, not been able to achieve it, his party colleague and fellow community member Bavaliya has got a Cabinet berth.



Bavaliya, like Rajyaguru, comes from Saurashtra, which is politically crucial for the Congress. It is in this peninsular part that the Congress, after two long decades, almostdoubled its assembly tally by winning in 30 seats in the December 2017 elections—and came very close to power much to the embarrassment of the BJP.

Saurashtra sends the maximum number of MLAs (54) to the assembly and

the most (seven) members out of 26 Gujarat’s Lok Sabha seats. It is also the region where Congress President Rahul Gandhi made the biggest impact in the State during his two three-day gruelling election tours ahead of the last assembly elections. His appeal to the farmers, the unhappiest lot then in Gujarat, and to the disillusioned youth, particularly the Hardik Patel-backed Patidars, paid rich dividends. Gujarat was proving to be a happy point in Rahul’s anointment as the party head.



In the coming week, Rahul is slated to visit Gujarat, where he and the party would feel the absence of Bavaliya and Rajyaguru. Rahul will tour the state between July 11 and 13 and—as per the original plan—was to begin his tour from the Saurashtra region after first addressing meetings along with these two leaders among a couple of others. Balaviya had met his displeasure evident to the party boss, as he had a few days ago met Rahul in Delhi apparently to discuss his grouse. It’s another matter that Balaviya later went on to claim that he had no issue with the party.



The BJP’s poaching on Bavaliya now is not just about one leader and a region. Political observers note that it as a clever move to the BJP having come up with a counter to the party’s lose of traditional key vote-base comprising the Patidars to firebrand leader Hardik Patel. If Patels form 14 per cent of Gujarat’s population, but Kolis (24 per cent) are a key component of the huge 36 per cent the state’s OBC population. It was owing to Hardik’s sustained agitation that the Congress could make a dent in the Patidar vote-base, and the BJP’s Shah now wants to more than offset this by having inducted Balaviya into the fold and virtually prompted Rajyaguru to leave the Congress.



The BJP had, in a record electoral performance in 2014, won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. Some of the sheen from that victory had faded last December when the party failed to repeat its sterling show in the assembly polls. That had led the leadership to explore ways for a comeback ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha battle. In that context, Bavaliya’s joining the BJP has proved to be a masterstroke.