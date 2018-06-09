Heavy Rains In Mumbai As Monsoon Arrives, Trains Running Late

Mumbai received heavy rains Saturday, following the onset of the southwest monsoon.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today declared the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai, the adjoining Thane-Konkan areas, Ahmednagar, Parbhani and other parts of Maharashtra.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in the suburbs till 8.30 am today," IMD Deputy Director K S Hosalikar said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, trains on the suburban section of the Central Railway (CR) were running late by 10-12 minutes due to the showers, an official said, adding that there were no cancellations.

"There was a case of wall debris falling on tracks this morning on Down slow line. The debris were removed immediately and for some time, trains on Down slow line were diverted to the fast line," Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO of CR, said.

This happened during non-peak early morning hours, he said.

There is nothing to panic about and commuters are advised not to fall prey to rumours, Udasi added.

(PTI)