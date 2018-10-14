MeToo: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua joins is the the latest media person to the join the long list of men who have been accused of sexual harassment by women.

Dua, who is a well known face of television journalism, has been accused by filmmaker Nishtha Jain.

In a Facebook post, Jain recounted her ordeal saying that it began her when she went for a job interview for his show.

"I was greeted with his typical sardonic smile. Before I could settle down he began telling a lewd sexual joke in that soft voice, barely opening his mouth," wrote Jain.

Elaborating further on her experience, Jain wrote "He explained the job and asked me what my expectations were and I quoted an amount that most graduates were getting at the time - 5,000 rupees. He looked at me and said, Tumhari aukat kya hai?"

Describing a particular incident of harassment Jain worte "One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car....Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave"

"He was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist," added Jain.

Dua is father of Maillika Dua, a comedian, who has also been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement on social media. In that context, Jain concluded her statement with "Sorry, Malika Dua, your father is also one who belongs to the hall of shame."

Over the past weeks several men across industries ranging from media, film and television, sports, among others, have been called out and accused of sexual harassment, prompting a nation wide debate over the issue and a belated reckoning of sorts.