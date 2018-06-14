Shujaat Bukhari Murder: Mehbooba Breaks Down, Omar Shares Last Chat

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday broke down while condemning the killing of ' Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari by unidentified gunmen.



TV visuals showed her crying as she recalled her meeting with the renowned journalist a few days ago.



"What can I say. Only a few days ago he had come to meet me," an emotional Mufti said, struggling to hold back her tears.

Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an Iftar party when he and his PSO were shot dead by unidentified gunmen, police officials said today.

"Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid," Mufti tweeted.

"I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family. Terrorism has hit a new low with Shujaat's killing. That too, on the eve of Eid. We must unite against forces seeking to undermine our attempts to restore peace. Justice will be done," she said.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh said: "The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family."

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish and described Bukhari as a "brave heart" who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I'm anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed," he said on Twitter.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed shock at the killing of the renowned journalist who was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley and was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.



"I'm in complete shock. Hearing the worst...Inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time," Omar wrote on Twitter.



"Even in the last tweet he put out he was defending himself, his colleagues & his profession. He died in the line of duty doing what he did best & loved doing - journalism," he said.

"Along with Shujaat, his security chap was also killed and another lies injured in hospital. Prayers and condolences for them and their families on this terrible night," he said.

Abdulla also shared the screenshot of his last chat with Bukhari on Twitter.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said it was a "brutal" attempt by hawks to silence the messenger of peace. He said it was Tan attack on freedom of press and needs to be condemned in the strongest possible words.



Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.