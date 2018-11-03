﻿
Tigress Avni, Believed To Have Killed 13 People, Shot Dead In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Forest Department had earlier issued shoot-at-sight orders against the tigress.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
Avni, a man-eater tigress was killed on Friday by the Maharashtra Forest Department in Yavatmal.

The tigress was allegedly responsible for the death of 14 people in the Pandharkawda forest in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Forest Department had earlier issued shoot-at-sight orders against the tigress.

In September this year, the Supreme Court had said Avni could be shot at sight, which prompted a flurry of online petitions seeking pardon for the tigress.

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur Bench on October 16 had admitted a PIL that sought a stay on plans to kill a 'man-eater' tigress and instead capture her alive, a wildlife activist said.

The petitioners also demanded the grounds on which 'Avni' was declared as a "man-eater", contending that the respondent has no "substantial record" to substantiate its decision to declare her a man-eater.

On the other hand, social media came out in support of saving Anvi from killing, Actor Suniel Shetty had also come out in support of a campaign to save man-eating tigress.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

