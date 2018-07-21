Man Allegedly Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Smuggling Cow In Rajasthan's Alwar

A 28-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of people on suspicion that he was smuggling cows in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a police official said today.

Akbar Khan, a resident of Kolgaon in Haryana, and another man were taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Alwar district last night, when a group of people severely thrashed Khan, Ramgarh police station SHO Subhash Sharma said.

#SpotVisuals: A man named Akbar was allegedly beaten to death by mob in Alwar's Ramgarh last night on suspicion of cow smuggling, police investigation underway #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Vg8X4KBdDB — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2018

Sharma said the people suspected Khan was smuggling cows. The allegation is yet to be verified, he said.

The other man with Khan managed to escape, he added.

Khan was rushed to a government hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been kept at a mortuary in Alwar, the SHO said. A post mortem is expected to be conducted after Khan's family members reach the hospital.

A case has been registered against unidentified people under IPC Section 302, the officer said.

The incident comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned "any form of violence" in his speech in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence vote against the government.

Less than a week ago, the Supreme Court had urged the Parliament to consider enacting a separate law to deal with mob lynchings, saying "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to become a new norm.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also passed a slew of directions to provide "preventive, remedial and punitive measures" to deal with offences like mob violence and cow vigilantism.



The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said it was the duty of state governments to ensue law and order in society, besides ensuring that the rule of law prevailed.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday in the Parliament the Centre will provide all assistance required, but the state governments should take stringent steps to curb such incidents.

