Mahindra Marazzo Waiting Period: Will You Get Delivery By Navratri?

With no direct price competitor, the Mahindra Marazzo was expected to gather good sales numbers. How good? That will only be answered next month when we get the official sales data. But looking at the waiting periods across different sections of the country, the Marazzo seems to be catching buyers’ attention.

If you are planning to purchase the new MPV on the block, then take a look at the city-wise waiting period data we have collected.

As the table above reveal, it's quite possible for those booking the Marazzo in Delhi to get the keys to their new car in time for Navratri, which starts from 10th October and will go on till 18th October 2018. Apart from Delhi, only residents of Pune have a remote chance of getting their hands on the new Mahindra by Navratri. Going by the waiting periods, Pune residents will certainly be able to get the delivery of the new Marazzo by Diwali or Dhanteras.

If you are from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata or Hyderabad, brace yourself for a slightly longer wait. That said, if you make your bookings immediately and get done with the paperwork in the next few days you might just be able to get your car delivered by Dhanteras or Diwali.

Note: These are all average waiting periods compiled with data from authorised dealers across a specific city. Waiting periods can vary depending upon the colour or the variant picked.

Source: cardekho.com