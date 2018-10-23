Mahindra Marazzo Now Gets Apple CarPlay

The Mahindra Marazzo was recently launched in India, and at the time of launch, its infotainment system was only available with Android Auto support for smartphones. Now Mahindra has upgraded the system and added Apple CarPlay support too. However, only the Marazzo’s M8 variant comes with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While the Marazzo will now come with Apple CarPlay installed in the infotainment system from the factory, buyers who have already taken delivery of the Marazzo and do not have Apple CarPlay functionality in their cars need not sweat. Apple CarPlay connectivity can be added to their car’s infotainment system via a software upgrade at the service centre.

The Marazzo was launched in early September and has placed itself comfortably in the gap that existed in the MPV market between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. Mahindra has revealed that they have already received more than 10,000 bookings for the Marazzo. Price of the Marazzo starts from Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.90 lakh, competing with the top-spec variants of the Ertiga and the entry-level variant of the Innova Crysta.

Source: cardekho.com