July 31, 2021
Former Minister And The Longest Serving MLA Of Maharashtra Ganpatrao Deshmukh Passes Away

Deshmukh represented Sangola in Solapur district in the state legislative assembly for 11 terms since 1962 across multiple terms and served as an MLA for 54 years.

Outlook Web Desk 31 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:35 am
The 94-year-old eleven term MLA of Maharashtra, Ganpatrao Deshmukh, who recently underwent a surgery, died of old age related ailments on Friday late evening.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-07-31T10:35:14+05:30

Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the eleven term MLA of Maharashtra and a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), breathed his last in a private hospital in Solapur on late Friday, said family sources.

According to the sources, the 94-year-old MLA who previously also donned the hat of a state minister, was admitted to the hospital for the last 15 days. He passed away due to old age-related ailments. He was being treated for stones in the gall bladder and recently underwent a surgery.

Deshmukh represented Sangola in Solapur district in the state legislative assembly for 11 terms since 1962 across multiple terms and served as an MLA for 54 years.

He got defeated in 1972, but again won in a bypoll n 1974. In 1995, he lost by a slender margin of 192 votes, said his grandson Aniket Deshmukh.

He had won the Sangola seat in the 2014 state elections for a record 11th time and served in the assembly till 2019.

Deshmukh also served as a minister in the government of Sharad Pawar in 1978 and again in 1999 (in Vilasrao Deshmukh cabinet) when his party PWP gave support to the Congress-NCP alliance.

His last rites will be performed in Sangola.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled the death of Deshmukh and paid rich tributes to him.

"Deshmukh carved out a niche for himself in public life. He not only represented his constituency for the longest period in the state assembly and consistently, but he will be remembered for his simple living and high intellect," the CM said.

In his condolence message in Mumbai, the Governor said the veteran politician was a model public representative and an epitome of simple living and high thinking.

"I was saddened to know about the demise of the senior-most leader of the Peasants and Workers Party and the longest term member of the State Legislature Shri Ganpatrao Deshmukh.

"A model people's representative, Shri Deshmukh maintained his chord with farmers, workers and ordinary citizens all his life. He was an epitome of simple living and high thinking," Koshyari said.

The Governor said Deshmukh was an institution in himself.

"A man of peace and restraint, Shri Deshmukh was a fearless leader, having friends across the political spectrum. In his demise, the State has lost an institution in State legislature," Koshyari added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

