India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh Knocks Help IND W Post 158/4

India were dealt a comprehensive defeat by South Africa in the first T20 in Lucknow. All-rounder Anneke Bosch first pegged the Indian women with a couple of wickets and them smashed an unbeaten 66 off 48 balls to ensure an easy eight-wicket victory. Harleen Deol's (52) confident maiden international fifty was the only silver lining for an otherwise lacklustre display by the Indians who posted a modest 130 for 6 after being invited to bat. The South Africans chased down the target easily with five balls to spare. The Indian bowlers never put any sort of pressure on the Bosch-Luus duo for a long stretch in the match. With series at stake, India women's team fans will hope for a better show in the second T20 against South Africa women's. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the India women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20 match from Lucknow here

8:40 PM IST: 1st innings Report - Opener Shafali Verma set the platform while Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touch as India Women posted a competitive 158 for 4 against South Africa Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Sunday. Shafali (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and forged a 79-run partnership with Harleen Deol (31) to set the foundation for a good score in their must-win game. Brief scores: India women: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 47, Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/27).

6:50 PM IST: Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parwaeen (wk), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad;

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

6:43 PM IST: Harmanpreet Kaur misses the second T20 as well. Smriti Mandhana to lead India. Team details shortly



