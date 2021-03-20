March 20, 2021
Poshan
IND-W Vs SA-W 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa Women Ask India Women To Bat First

IND-W Vs SA-W 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa Women Ask India Women To Bat First

Follow ball-by-ball update and live cricket scores of the first T20I cricket match between India women and South Africa women, being played in Lucknow

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
IND-W Vs SA-W 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa Women Ask India Women To Bat First
In Harmanpreet Kaur's absence, Smriti Mandhana will lead India
Courtesy: Twitter
IND-W Vs SA-W 1st T20I LIVE: South Africa Women Ask India Women To Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T19:06:06+05:30

India women will hope for change of fortunes with the change of formats. Outplayed in the ODI series, India will need to lift their game in all departments to redeem themselves in the three-match T20 International series against South Africa. India are without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the series-opener due to an injury. Apart from the nine-wicket win in the second match, Mithali Raj's side failed to fire as a unit against their South African counterparts, who looked in good rhythm throughout the series. But the young Indian side, featuring the likes of Shafali Verma Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, can be tenacious in the shortest format of the game. Follow live updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the first IND-W vs SA-W match from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

6:44 PM IST: South Africa Women win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween (w), Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

