Yet another series win for India. 2-0 in Test, 3-1 in ODIs and now an unassailable 2-0 in the T20Is.

The legend of Rohit Sharma in white ball format continued to grow exponentially as his unbeaten 111 off 61 balls helped India score 195 for 2 after being put into bat.

Rohit, who also surpassed regular skipper Virat Kohli to become top run-getter among Indians in the shortest format, was at his brutal best, hitting eight boundaries and seven towering sixes.

Defending a total 195, Indian bowlers stood up once again, to dismiss the clueless Windies for 124. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Krunal Pandya was the only bowler who have failed to take a wicket.

The last match will be played in Chennai on November 11.

Result: India won by 71 runs.

Man of the match: Rohit Sharma

Brief Scores:

India: 195/2 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 111 no off 61 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 43);

West Indies: 121/9 in 20 overs (Darren Bravo 23, Jasprit Bumrah 2/20).

Over 20 || Score 124/9 (Carlos Brathwaite 15; Oshane Thomas 8)

Last over and Jasprit Bumrah got his second of the night. Another caught and bowled for the pacer.

Wicket: Khary Pierre c and b Jasprit Bumrah 1(4); 116/9 (19.2 Over)

Oshane Thomas is the new man, and he hit two fours for the sake of it. Nine runs and a wicket from the over. Bumrah's figures: 4-0-20-2. India won by 71 runs.

Over 19 || Score 115/8 (Carlos Brathwaite 15; Khary Pierre 1)

Second wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and third catch for Rohit Sharma. Windies need another 81 runs from 6 balls.

Wicket: Keemo Paul c Rohit Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 20(21); Fall of wicket: 114/8 (18.4)

In the last four overs, Windies added 31 runs losing one wicket.

Over 18 || Score 112/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 15; Keemo Paul 18)

Keemo Paul hit three sixes, including two successive ones, as Kuldeep Yadav conceded 19 runs from his fourth over. His figures: 4-0-32-2.

Windies need 84 runs from 12 balls at a rate of 42 runs per over.

But Yadav has become the bowler with most wickets (29) after 14 T20Is, bettering Ajantha Mendis and Yuzvendra Chahal's record of 26.

Over 17 || Score 93/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 9; Keemo Paul 5)

Khaleel Ahmed completed his spell. His figures read: 4-0-30-2. Windies need another 103 runs from 18 balls. And the required rate is over 31.

Over 16 || Score 88/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 6; Keemo Paul 3)

Jasprit Bumrah conceded six runs, all singles, from his third over. Windies need another 108 runs from 24 balls.

In the previous over, Krunal Pandya completed his spell for figures of 4-0-23-0. Good effort from the slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

Over 14 || Score 82/7 (Carlos Brathwaite 3; Keemo Paul 0)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to take his first wicket of the night. Rohit Sharma took a clean catch at square leg.

Wicket: Denesh Ramdin c Rohit Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10(17); Fall of wicket: 81/6 (13.4 Over)

Fabian Allen, who arrived at the fall of Ramdin, found himself in a fatal mixed-up and was caught miles away as Krunal Pandya produced a direct hit.

Fabian Allen run out (Krunal Pandya) 0(1); Fall of wicket: 81/7 (13.5 Over)

Keemo Paul is new the man for the Windies, and they need another 115 runs from 37 balls.

Three runs and two wickets from Bhuvi's third over. His figures: 3-0-9-1.

Over 13 || Score 79/5 (Denesh Ramdin 10; Carlos Brathwaite 2)

Kuldeep Yadav produced yet another good over, conceding only three runs. But Krunal Pandya continued to leak runs. In the 13th over, the all-rounder gave away eight runs, which included four byes from a very peculiar bouncer. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik looked flustered, flat on the ground.

Windies need another 117 runs from 42 balls.

Over 11 || Score 68/5 (Denesh Ramdin 7; Carlos Brathwaite 0)

Brilliant over from Jasprit Bumrah. One run for the wicket of dangerous Kieron Pollard. Caught and bowled.

Wicket: Kieron Pollard c and b Jasprit Bumrah 6(11): Fall of wicket: 68/5 (10.4 Over)

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite is the new man in the centre.

Over 10 || Score 67/4 (Denesh Ramdin 6; Kieron Pollard 6)

Kieron Pollard brute force on display. Hit the second ball of the over with such force, it beat Shikhar Dhawan at long off with ease. Five runs from Kuldeep Yadav's second over.

Windies need another 129 runs.

Over 9 || Score 62/4 (Denesh Ramdin 5; Kieron Pollard 2)

10 runs from Krunal Pandya's second over, thanks to five wides, four singles and a leg bye. In the previous over, Kuldeep Yadav got two. First, Rohit Sharma took a blinder of a catch at first slip to send back Darren Bravo, then Kuldeep breached Nicholas Pooran's defence with an unpickable delivery.

Wicket: Darren Bravo c Rohit Sharma b Kuldeep Yadav 23(18); Fall of wicket: 48/3 (7.3 Over)

Wicket: Nicholas Pooran b Kuldeep Yadav 4(3); Fall of wicket: 52/4 (7.6 Over)

In the previous over, Krunal Pandya leaked eight runs.

Over 7 || Score 47/2 (Darren Bravo 23; Denesh Ramdin 2)

Windies still need another 149 runs from 78 balls. In the last four overs, they have added 34 runs losing one wicket.

For India, Khaleel Ahmed got his second of the night, in the form of Shimron Hetmyer's wicket.

Hetmyer c Dhawan b Khaleel Ahmed 15(14); Fall of wicket: 33/2 (5.2 Over)

Denesh Ramdin is the new man for the Windies.

Over 5 || Score 29/1 (Shimron Hetmyer 11; Darren Bravo 11)

Shimron Hetymer and Darren Bravo have added 22 runs in 21 balls as the Windies. In the last four overs, they have added 23 runs, losing one wicket.

Over 3 || Score 13/1 (Shimron Hetmyer 2; Darren Bravo 5)

Top stuff from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Only two runs from his second over. The Windies need another 183 runs from 17 overs.

Over 2 || Score 11/1 (Shimron Hetmyer 1; Darren Bravo 4)

Brilliant start from Khaleel Ahmed. Bowled Shai Hope.

Wicket: Shai Hope b Khaleel Ahmed 6(8); Fall of wicket: 7/1 (1.3 Over)

Darren Bravo joined Shimron Hetmyer in the middle and got his first boundary after playing two dot balls. Five runs and a wicket from the over.

Over 1 || Score 6/0 (Shai Hope 6; Shimron Hetmyer 0)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings. Three dot balls to Shai Hope, then Shai Hope hit the fourth ball for a six over the bowler's head. Two more dot balls, and six runs from the over.

Rohit Sharma became the first player to hit four T20I tons and helped India to a total of 195/2. It was a batting masterclass from Rohit as he remained unbeaten on 111 off 61 balls with his batting pyrotechnics.

He was at his brutal best as he hit eight boundaries and seven towering sixes to propel India to the big score after being sent into bat.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 41) made up for their rare failure in the first T20 in Kolkata on Sunday, stitching 123 runs off 84 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for a big score.

India Innings

Over 20 || Score 195/2 (Rohit Sharma 111; KL Rahul 26)

20 runs from the last over as Rohit Sharma hit his fourth T20I hundred. Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite ended up leaking as many as 56 runs without success.

For the Indian captain, it was one happy outing. He took just 61 balls to hit a hundred, which was laced with eight fours and seven sixes. In the process, Rohit also became the first player to hit four T20I hundreds.

Over 19 || Score 175/2 (Rohit Sharma 92; KL Rahul 25)

Keemo Paul managed to restrict the flow of runs. Six runs from the penultimate over, and he even got a chance to dismiss Kl Rahul, only to mess up by Pollard. His figures read: 4-0-30-0.

Over 18 || Score 169/2 (Rohit Sharma 91; KL Rahul 20)

Huge over for India. 21 runs from it. Khary Pierre bore the brunt of Indian attack. Rohit Sharma started with a six and a four, then a single. Two wides, then KL Rahul hit a six. Two runs to end the over.

Over 17 || Score 148/2 (Rohit Sharma 80; KL Rahul 12)

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite brought himself on. He conceded 12 runs as India continued to find easy runs. Two singles, back-to-back fours from KL Rahul. Rahul tried the fifth ball for a paddle-sweep but the ball deflected to his helmet.

Meanwhile, Brathwaite has figures of 3-0-36-0.

Over 16 || Score 136/2 (Rohit Sharma 78; KL Rahul 2)

A four to start the over, then Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away. Pant went for a slog-sweep but ended up top-edging. Good catch at mid-wicket by Shimron Hetmyer.

Wicket: Rishabh Pant c Shimron Hetmyer b Khary Pierre 5(6); Fall of wicket 133/2 (15.2 Over)

Seven runs and a wicket from the over. Lokesh Rahul is the new man for India.

Over 15 || Score 129/1 (Rohit Sharma 77; Rishabh Pant 1)

Oshane Thomas completed his spell for figures of 4-1-27-0. Good effort considering the carnage in Lucknow today. He conceded six runs, including a four in the fourth over. Rohit Sharma hit the first delivery for a four then rotated the strike with a single. Rishabh Pant faced three dot balls, then a single off the last ball.

Over 14 || Score 123/1 (Rohit Sharma 72; Rishabh Pant 0)

A flurry of sixes to start the over. Rohit Sharma raced to five sixes in no time. But the Windies got their first scalp of the match thanks to a brilliant catch at the deep by Nicholas Pooran.

Wicket: Shikhar Dhawan c Nicholas Pooran b Fabian Allen 43(41); Fall of wicket: 123/1 (13.6 Over)

16 runs and a wicket from the over. Rishabh Pant is the new man for India.

Over 13 || Score 107/0 (Rohit Sharma 59; Shikhar Dhawan 41)

Fifty for India captain Rohit Sharma, his 16th in T20Is. Keemo Paul on for his third over and leaked 11 runs – 2,4,1,1,2,1. Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan also posted a 100-run opening stand.

Over 12 || Score 96/0 (Rohit Sharma 49; Shikhar Dhawan 40)

Fabian Allen on for his third over and leaked seven runs. Rohit Sharma started with a four, then a single and double. Meanwhile, the skipper has overtaken Brendon McCullum in the list of all-time run getter's list at third place. The Kiwi legend has 2140 runs.

Over 11 || Score 89/0 (Rohit Sharma 44; Shikhar Dhawan 38)

Tidy over from Keemo Paul. Six runs – 1,1,0,1,Wd,2,0. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have posted India's highest opening stand against the Windies in T20Is, surpassing 64 by Virat Kohli and Dhawan in Kingston in 2017.

Over 10 || Score 83/0 (Rohit Sharma 42; Shikhar Dhawan 35)

Aft half-way mark, India were 83 for no loss. Fabian Allen returned for his second over, and conceded five singles as Indian openers got themselves busy.

Over 9 || Score 78/0 (Rohit Sharma 39; Shikhar Dhawan 33)

Big over for India. Windies Carlos Brathwaite leaked 16 runs as the over witnessed tow boundaries, one each for the Indian openers, and Rohit Sharma's third six of the innings. With that Rohit has 92 maximums in T20Is, only behind Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill. Both have 103 sixes.

Over 8 || Score 62/0 (Rohit Sharma 28; Shikhar Dhawan 28)

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen into the attack. Eventful over. A double, a dot and a single as Shikhar Dhawan rotated the strike after three balls. Next ball, Rohit Sharma played straight to the bowler, but the bowler was not convinced of a catch. Umpires called for confirmation, Rohit survived. Two more singles and five runs from the over.

Over 7 || Score 57/0 (Rohit Sharma 27; Shikhar Dhawan 24)

Shikhar Dhawan took a single off the first ball and completed 1000 runs in T20Is. Windies captain, Carlos Brathwaite followed it up with a wide. Two singles and a double from the over as India added another eight runs to the total.

Over 6 || Score 49/0 (Rohit Sharma 25; Shikhar Dhawan 19)

Another productive over for over. Rohit Sharma on a song. A Khary Pierre started his second over with a dot ball, but Rohit hit the second ball for a mighty six over long-on boundary. It was followed by three singles and a wide to make it a 12-run over.

Over 5 || Score 37/0 (Rohit Sharma 17; Shikhar Dhawan 17)

Oshane Thomas continued and Rohit Sharma has expressed his love for the right-arm pacer's bowling. A dot ball to start the over, then a six over long-off. Big one. A no ball and a single, with free-hit resulting in a four from the blade of Shikhar Dhawan. Another dot, followed by second four of the over. A single to end the 17-run over.

In the process, Rohit has become India's leading scorer in T20Is, overtaking Virat Kohli. And he and Dhawan have become the most successful opening pair in T20Is, surpassing David Warner and Shane Watson (1154 runs)

Over 4 || Score 20/0 (Rohit Sharma 10; Shikhar Dhawan 8)

Finally, a boundary for India. Rohit Sharma started the over with a lofted straight drive, for a four. Three singles and a double to make the most expensive over so far. Pressure on Khary Pierre.

Over 3 || Score 11/0 (Rohit Sharma 4; Shikhar Dhawan 5)

Oshane Thomas continued with yet another good over. Four runs from the over. Singles off the first two deliveries, then a dot. Shikhar Dhawan took another single, then Rohit Sharma played uppishly a cover drive for a single. A dot to end the over. India still without a boundary.

Over 2 || Score 7/0 (Rohit Sharma 2; Shikhar Dhawan 3)

Busy over. Keemo Paul leaked seven runs India started to find some rhythm. Four singles, one wide and a no ball, including the resultant free-hit which Shikhar Dhawan wasted.

Over 1 || Score 0/0 (Rohit Sharma 0; Shikhar Dhawan 0)

Rohit Sharma played out a maiden over. Good first over from Oshane Thomas. The youngster impressed with his efforts, consistently hitting 140+ kph. India captain did well to see off the spell.

Toss

Windies captain Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and invited India to bat first. One change for India – Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for Umesh Yadav. Windies made a change – Nicholas Pooran in for Rovman Powell.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: Shai Hope, Denesh Ramdin (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

After ending their four-match T20I losing streak against the West Indies on Sunday, India will look to seal the three-match today.

India beat the Windies by five wickets at Kolkata, heaping further misery on the hapless visitors who have already lost the Test and ODI series.

And in the penultimate game of what has been a disastrous tour for the visitors, India would be favourites to lock the series in their favour.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem. West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I match between India and the West Indies being played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.