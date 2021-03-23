Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 1st ODI, Pune: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Give IND Steady Start

Having won both the Test and T20 International series, India start favourites against England in the first of three One Day Internationals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. Put into bat, India handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the playing XI. For England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the team. The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League with 2023 World Cup qualification points on offer. But the immediate focus, for both the teams, is the upcoming T20 World Cup in India later this year. Both the camps claimed that they are not thinking too far ahead in terms of the October mega-event but the fact is, they just can't ignore it. India even tried a new opening combo in their two best batsmen -- skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. It was only a small part of their larger experiment and the ODIs give the chance to try out many combinations. The same is true for England, the world champions in 50-overs cricket. They used only 12 players during the five-match T20 series, and ODIs will allow Eoin Morgan to look at the reserves. England are without 2019 World Cup heroes Jofra Archer (injured), Joe Root and Chris Woakes (both rested), though. Meanwhile, India are looking to break a three-match winless ODI run against England. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the first IND vs ENG ODI here:

Live Scorecard | STATS | News

1:31 PM IST: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out for India, Mark Wood to start for England.

1:15 PM IST: TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood



1:05 PM IST: England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Chances of rain in Pune.



12:58 PM IST: Both Prasidh and Krunal has been in a good form in domestic cricket and have been rewarded for their consistency. Find out more about Prasidh here.



12:47 PM IST: Hello, welcome to the coverage of the first ODI from Pune. The news from the centre is Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya get ODI caps, set for debut



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine