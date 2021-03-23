IND Vs ENG: Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna Enjoy Debuts To Savour As England Collapse To Defeat

A magnificent and emotional ODI debut from all-rounder Krunal Pandya helped to give India an authoritative 66-run win in the series opener against England.

1st ODI Highlights | News | Scorecard

The tourists twice looked to have taken control of the contest – initially when India squandered the platform laid by Shikhar Dhawan (98) and stumbled to 202-5, before Jonny Bairstow (94) and Jason Roy (46) tore after the eventual target of 317-5 with a 135-run opening stand inside 15 overs.

But Krunal clattered an unbeaten 58 form 31 deliveries, featuring seven fours and two sixes, as he and KL Rahul climbed into some sub-par death bowling from England.

In a curtailed mid-innings interview following his knock, Krunal broke down in tears as he dedicated his format debut to his father, who passed away in January.

Having seen his left-arm spin disappear under Roy and Bairstow's early assault, Krunal returned to claim the important wicket of Sam Curran (12) as England subsided meekly – seamers Prasidh Krishna (4-54), Bhuveneshwar Kumar (2-30) and Shardul Thakur (3-37) doing the bulk of the damage to dismiss Eoin Morgan's side for 251 in 42.1 overs.

15 - @krunalpandya24 has become the 15th Indian batsman to register a fifty on his ODI debut; Pandya also registered the fastest fifty in ODIs by a debutant having reached the feat in his 26th delivery. Dreamstart.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8VVbUgVESa — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) March 23, 2021

Rohit Sharma came through a thorough examination from paceman Mark Wood (2-75), copping a bloodied right elbow for his troubles, after India won the toss.

The opener ground his way to 28 from 42 deliveries before edging Ben Stokes (3-34) behind, clearing the way for Kohli to operate with contrasting fluency.

India's skipper laced a glorious off-drive to the fence off Stokes at the start of the 21st over and reached a run-a-ball half century before giving it away on 56 – Moeen Ali holding on to atone for an earlier howling drop to let off Dhawan.

Shreyas Iyer holed out cheaply and Dhawan had a deserved ton within touching distance when he miscued a pull off Stokes to Morgan at midwicket.

England's star all-rounder then had Hardik Pandya caught at slip in the 41st over, bring his elder brother to the crease for an explosive alliance with Rahul.

The fireworks continued as Bairstow and Roy set about their task with familiar mastery but, Krunal's fellow debutant Prasidh found the breakthrough when Roy skewed to gully.

A grim procession was underway for England when Stokes clumped an off-cutter from the same bowler to extra cover for one.

Thakur claimed the key wicket of Bairstow, while Morgan feathered the same stroke behind and dangerman Jos Buttler fell lbw to complete a handsome trio of wickets for the seamer.

There was little to recommend in England's efforts from that point save for a fleetingly defiant 30 from Moeen that ended when he edged a beauty through to Rahul from the magnificent Kumar.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine