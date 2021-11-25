Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Sniff Win In Galle, Will Rain Save West Indies?

Follow live cricket scores of the first Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies need 296 runs, Sri Lanka need four wickets.

Sri Lanka's spin bowlers have made a mockery of West Indian batting in the first SL vs WI Test at Galle. Follow live cricket scores of SL vs WI Day 5 here. | AP

2021-11-25T09:52:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 9:52 am

Sri Lanka are all set for the kill on Day 5 of the first cricket Test against the West Indies. On Thursday, Sri Lanka need four wickets to script a well-deserved victory and garner some important ICC World Test Championship points. West Indies have to score an impossible 296 runs to win on a Day 5 wicket in Galle. Only rain can save the Caribbeans. Get live cricket scores of SL vs WI here.

(LIVE SCORECARD SL v WI | IND v NZ FIRST TEST LIVE)

9:51 AM IST: Day 5 starts

It's the final day here in Galle and rain is expected as per the weather forecast. West Indies have to play the spinners carefully. 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva rescued West Indies from a complete collapse in the first innings. The 23-year-old from Trinidad once again some resistance to the Sri Lankan spinners who have tormented the Caribbeans in the first Test at Galle. But how long will this rescue act continue on a deteriorating Day 5 Galle pitch is the question.

Application has always been a problem with West Indies cricket in over a decade now. They were once again exposed by the Sri Lankans.

That West Indies have scored 52 for six wickets when bad light stopped play early on Wednesday is quite commendable. Da Silva and Nkrumah Bonner have so far featured in a 34-run stand off 13.5 overs. This, after West Indies were reduced to 18 for 6 in the 12th over!

Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya have been Sri Lanka's stars in this match. The hosts declared their second innings at 191-4 and set West Indies an unlikely 348 runs to win.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 83 runs to follow his 147 in the first innings. Angelo Mathews hit two sixes and six boundaries for 69 not out.

