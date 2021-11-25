Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill Give India Cautious Start

Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill Give India Cautious Start
Green Park has been a happy hunting ground for the Indian cricket team. India have never lost a Test match here in the last 38 years. Follow here first Test, Day 1 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill Give India Cautious Start
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T10:08:09+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:08 am

The Green Park in Kanpur has been a fortress for the Indian cricket team. In the last 62 years, India have been beaten just once by the once formidable West Indies in 1983. In absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India's challenge against ICC World Test champions New Zealand. Get here live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | SRI LANKA VS WEST INDIES GALLE TEST)

9:55 PM IST: First four

Mayank Agarwal hits the first four of the match off Tim Southee. The ball didn't bounce much, gets the outside edge and falls short of Tom Blundell to sail towards the ropes. India 15/0 (5)

9:50 AM IST: NZ keep India at bay 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

New Zeland bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson have so far kept the Indian batsmen in check. Mayank is taking on the New Zealand attack mostly. India 8/0 (4)

9:38 AM IST: Sound start

Sound start by the new Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill against Tim Southee. India 3/0 (1) 

9:24 AM IST: Pitch report

The wicket looks good to bat early on but the cracks will open up once the play progresses. Bowlers will have a good time here as the spinners will get turn on this pitch and the pacers will get swing as well. The last time a Test match was played at this venue was five years ago, reports Deep Dasgupta.  

9:16 AM IST: Captains speak 

Kane Williamson: It's very important to get wickets here first. We are going in with two spinners in Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville, two pacers and a spinning all-rounder Rachin Ravindra makes his debut.

Ajinkya Rahane: The pitch looks really good here. It's an opportunity for the youngsters since few seniors are missing. Shreyas Iyer is making his debut. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul (Dravid) bhai.  We are going with three spinners and two seamers.

9:11 AM IST: Playing XIs 

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

9:03 AM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bat first. 

8:50 AM IST: Iyer gets maiden Test cap 

As confirmed before by Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer gets his maiden Test cap by none other than legendary Sunil Gavaskar. What a moment for the Mumbai lad. 

8:48 AM IST: Hello

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone in this Day 1 coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand. India have won the T20 series against the Kiwis 3-0. 

Having lost the T20 series 3-0, New Zealand will aim to defend their status as World Test Champions in Kanpur. No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings, New Zealand will face a stiff test in Indian conditions and the result of the two-Test series will prove if the Kiwis are good in all kinds of playing conditions.

Kanpur will certainly not roll out a green top. When Ajinkya Rahane, captain for the first Test, said India will exploit the home conditions to the fullest, it is given that the ball is going to turn a lot. It won't be surprising to see if both teams opt for a third specialist spinner and sacrifice a batsman.

India have said Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut on Thursday. Whether Suryakumar Yadav, who replaced KL Rahul, makes his Test debut too will depend on the choice of the third spinner (Axar Patel).

Both India and New Zealand will be missing key players. While Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, the Kiwis will miss Trent Boult and Colin Grandhomme.

Yet, New Zealand have enough experience in their group. Led by the unflappable Kane Williamson, New Zealand will never be short on confidence. Ross Taylor's role in the top order and Tim Southee's bowling will be decisive.

How New Zealand cope with Kanpur's conditions remains to be seen. Their last nine Tests have either been at home or in the UK. Spin was never a big factor. In Kanpur, the spin will be the most powerful variable.

Tags

Koushik Paul Ajinkya Rahane Kane Williamson Kanpur Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool Maintain Perfect Record With 2-0 Win Over Porto

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool Maintain Perfect Record With 2-0 Win Over Porto

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Sniff Win In Galle, Will Rain Save West Indies?

IND A Vs SA A: India A Reach 125/1 On Day 2 In Reply To South Africa A’s 509/7 Decl

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: France Stun Defending Champions India Despite Sanjay Hat-trick

ISL 2021-22: Javi Hernandez Powers Odisha FC To Historic Victory Over Bengaluru FC

Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove His Red-Ball Credentials in IND Vs NZ Test At Kanpur

Ashes 2021-22: Australian Troy Cooley To Work As Consultant With England Pace Bowlers

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis’ 4/17 Puts Sri Lanka Close To Victory Against West Indies In Galle

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Arrest Norwegian Journalists Reporting On Migrant Labour Camps

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Arrest Norwegian Journalists Reporting On Migrant Labour Camps

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa Pacer, Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa Pacer, Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Banks On Inexperienced Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Banks On Inexperienced Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement