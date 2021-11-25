IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill Give India Cautious Start

The Green Park in Kanpur has been a fortress for the Indian cricket team. In the last 62 years, India have been beaten just once by the once formidable West Indies in 1983. In absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India's challenge against ICC World Test champions New Zealand. Get here live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test.

9:55 PM IST: First four

Mayank Agarwal hits the first four of the match off Tim Southee. The ball didn't bounce much, gets the outside edge and falls short of Tom Blundell to sail towards the ropes. India 15/0 (5)

9:50 AM IST: NZ keep India at bay

New Zeland bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson have so far kept the Indian batsmen in check. Mayank is taking on the New Zealand attack mostly. India 8/0 (4)

9:38 AM IST: Sound start

Sound start by the new Indian opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill against Tim Southee. India 3/0 (1)

9:24 AM IST: Pitch report

The wicket looks good to bat early on but the cracks will open up once the play progresses. Bowlers will have a good time here as the spinners will get turn on this pitch and the pacers will get swing as well. The last time a Test match was played at this venue was five years ago, reports Deep Dasgupta.

9:16 AM IST: Captains speak

Kane Williamson: It's very important to get wickets here first. We are going in with two spinners in Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville, two pacers and a spinning all-rounder Rachin Ravindra makes his debut.

Ajinkya Rahane: The pitch looks really good here. It's an opportunity for the youngsters since few seniors are missing. Shreyas Iyer is making his debut. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul (Dravid) bhai. We are going with three spinners and two seamers.

9:11 AM IST: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

9:03 AM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and they will bat first.

8:50 AM IST: Iyer gets maiden Test cap

As confirmed before by Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer gets his maiden Test cap by none other than legendary Sunil Gavaskar. What a moment for the Mumbai lad.

8:48 AM IST: Hello

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone in this Day 1 coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand. India have won the T20 series against the Kiwis 3-0.

Having lost the T20 series 3-0, New Zealand will aim to defend their status as World Test Champions in Kanpur. No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings, New Zealand will face a stiff test in Indian conditions and the result of the two-Test series will prove if the Kiwis are good in all kinds of playing conditions.

Kanpur will certainly not roll out a green top. When Ajinkya Rahane, captain for the first Test, said India will exploit the home conditions to the fullest, it is given that the ball is going to turn a lot. It won't be surprising to see if both teams opt for a third specialist spinner and sacrifice a batsman.

India have said Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut on Thursday. Whether Suryakumar Yadav, who replaced KL Rahul, makes his Test debut too will depend on the choice of the third spinner (Axar Patel).

Both India and New Zealand will be missing key players. While Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, the Kiwis will miss Trent Boult and Colin Grandhomme.

Yet, New Zealand have enough experience in their group. Led by the unflappable Kane Williamson, New Zealand will never be short on confidence. Ross Taylor's role in the top order and Tim Southee's bowling will be decisive.

How New Zealand cope with Kanpur's conditions remains to be seen. Their last nine Tests have either been at home or in the UK. Spin was never a big factor. In Kanpur, the spin will be the most powerful variable.