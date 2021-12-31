New Zealand have always been dominant against Bangladesh at home and in the first Test starting on Happy New Year's Day 2022 on Saturday, the ICC World Test champions will be overwhelming favourites against the visitors, who are missing three key and experienced players - Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have suffered defeats in their previous Test series.

While New Zealand lost to India in Mumbai after narrowly saving the first Test in Kanpur, Bangladesh were blanked 2-0 by Pakistan at home. New Zealand will miss injured captain Kane Williamson but will have the advantage of having all their prime fast bowlers, who will enjoy the greenish track at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Trent Boult, who skipped the series in India, will be back. He is eight wickets shy of 300 Test wickets. Mominul Haque will lead an inexperienced Bangladesh team. Former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is 144 runs away from becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to score 5,000 Test runs, will have to play a massive role if BAN hope to prevent another humiliation Down Under.