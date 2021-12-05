Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Pakistan Look Up To Babar Azam, Azhar Ali On Day 2

Day 1 of the second Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test on Saturday was hit by rain. Pakistan start Day 2 at 161 for 2. Follow Sunday's live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK Test in Dhaka.

On a rainy Day 1 of the second Test vs Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday, Pakistan have made a solid start to their first innings. Follow here day 2 live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK here. | PCB

2021-12-05T09:02:21+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 9:02 am

Unseasonal rains could put pour water on Bangladesh's hopes to square the Test series against Pakistan. More than a session was lost on the opening day of second Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test in Dhaka on Saturday. Pakistan, 1-0 up after their eight-wicket win in Chattogram, did well to end the day at 161 for two wickets. Pakistan have never lost a Test match against Bangladesh. Follow here Day 2 (Sunday) live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs PAK.

(Live Streaming | Live Scorecard | IND vs NZ)

9:00 AM IST: Updates 

Hello everyone. The scenes aren't great in Dhaka as there is a light drizzle and the covers are in place. It's going to be a delayed start to Day 2. 

The decision to bat first in overcast conditions stood vindicated for Pakistan on Saturday. Never troubled by the Bangladesh fast bowlers, Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique produced their third straight 50 partnership.

It was not surprising to see Bangladesh introduce their two left-arm spinners early in the first session. Shakib Al Hasan, who returned to the BAN side after an injury break, and Taijul Islam had an almost immediate impact. Taijul Islam (2 for 49) was more effective as he sent back both the Pakistani openers before lunch.

The second session saw some fine contest between bat and ball. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.
When bad light finally ended play, Babar Azam was batting on 60 and former Test captain Azhar Ali was on 36. The duo has already produced 91 runs for the third wicket.

Bangladesh could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.
Babar Azam then guided a length delivery of off-spinner Mehidy Hasan for a couple to reach his 19th Test 50 off 75 balls.

