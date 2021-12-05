IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India In Driver's Seat Despite Ajaz Patel's Bowling Feat For New Zealand

New Zealand made news on Saturday for both good and bad reasons. Good, because Mumbai-born Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings. Bad, because NZ collapsed to 62 all out to hand a massive advantage to India in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test.

Sixteen wickets fell on a dramatic Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai on Saturday. At the end of it all, it turned out to be a sweet-bitter day for Ajaz Patel, the New Zealander who entered the history books for becoming the first Kiwi and the third bowler in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Chasing India's first innings of 325, New Zealand undid all the good work done by Ajaz Patel after being 62 all out, the lowest ever Test score against India by any team! Strangely, India did not enforce the follow-on and at stumps on Day 2, were 69 for no loss, a handsome lead of 332.

New Zealand, without batting mainstay and captain Kane Williamson, suffered an unexpected batting meltdown on a good Wankhede pitch. Mohammed Siraj (3/19), who replaced the injured Ishant Sharma, justified his selection when he blew away the New Zealand top-order with pace and movement. Tom Latham (10) and Will Young (4) were caught at slips. Ross Taylor (1) was beaten for pace and bowled.

The Black Caps were 38 for 6 at tea and then the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4 wickets for eight runs) and Axar Patel (2/14) polished off whatever was left of the New Zealand resistance. Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand's top scorer with 17.

India look good to force an emphatic win. New Zealand had shown great character to script a dramatic draw in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Mumbai looks a difficult proposition at this stage.