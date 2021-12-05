Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India In Driver's Seat Despite Ajaz Patel's Bowling Feat For New Zealand

New Zealander Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets of the Indian first innings but the Kiwis are in big trouble versus India in the Mumbai Test. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ At Wankhede Stadium.

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India In Driver's Seat Despite Ajaz Patel's Bowling Feat For New Zealand
At the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, India will look to stretch their lead against New Zealand. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of the second IND vs NZ Test in Mumbai. | BCCI

Trending

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 3: India In Driver's Seat Despite Ajaz Patel's Bowling Feat For New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T08:45:22+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 8:45 am

New Zealand made news on Saturday for both good and bad reasons. Good, because Mumbai-born Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings. Bad, because NZ collapsed to 62 all out to hand a massive advantage to India in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test.

(LIVE SCORECARD | BAN vs PAK 2ND TEST)

Sixteen wickets fell on a dramatic Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai on Saturday. At the end of it all, it turned out to be a sweet-bitter day for Ajaz Patel, the New Zealander who entered the history books for becoming the first Kiwi and the third bowler in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Chasing India's first innings of 325, New Zealand undid all the good work done by Ajaz Patel after being 62 all out, the lowest ever Test score against India by any team! Strangely, India did not enforce the follow-on and at stumps on Day 2, were 69 for no loss, a handsome lead of 332.

New Zealand, without batting mainstay and captain Kane Williamson, suffered an unexpected batting meltdown on a good Wankhede pitch. Mohammed Siraj (3/19), who replaced the injured Ishant Sharma, justified his selection when he blew away the New Zealand top-order with pace and movement. Tom Latham (10) and Will Young (4) were caught at slips. Ross Taylor (1) was beaten for pace and bowled.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The Black Caps were 38 for 6 at tea and then the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4 wickets for eight runs) and Axar Patel (2/14) polished off whatever was left of the New Zealand resistance. Kyle Jamieson was New Zealand's top scorer with 17.

India look good to force an emphatic win. New Zealand had shown great character to script a dramatic draw in the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Mumbai looks a difficult proposition at this stage.

Tags

Koushik Paul Mohammed Siraj Ravichandran Ashwin Mayank Agarwal Mumbai Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Pakistan Look Up To Babar Azam, Azhar Ali On Day 2

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: Pakistan Look Up To Babar Azam, Azhar Ali On Day 2

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

Eileen Ash, Oldest Test Cricketer And Former MI6 Agent, Dies At 110

I-League: Former Champions Chennai City FC Barred In Shocking Move By AIFF

Ajaz Patel Says He's Seen Highlights Of Anil Kumble's Ten-wicket Haul Many Times

Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Ross Taylor With A 'Dream Ball' In Mumbai Test - WATCH

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 2: Babar Azam-Azhar Ali Stand Helps Pakistan Recover

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BCCI AGM: Age Limit For Match Officials, Support Staff Increased To 65 Years

BCCI AGM: Age Limit For Match Officials, Support Staff Increased To 65 Years

VVS Laxman 'Has To Apply' For NCA Chief's Post, Says Jay Shah After BCCI AGM

VVS Laxman 'Has To Apply' For NCA Chief's Post, Says Jay Shah After BCCI AGM

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Take Control Despite Ajaz Patel's 'Perfect 10'

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Take Control Despite Ajaz Patel's 'Perfect 10'

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Enters Final; Lakshya Sen Loses In Semis

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Enters Final; Lakshya Sen Loses In Semis

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Omicron In India: Planning To Travel? Five Things You Must Do

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / As the threat due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rises in India, public health experts advise travellers to follow five steps to avoid contracting Covid-19.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3, Live: India In Driver's Seat

Koushik Paul / New Zealand's Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets of the Indian first innings but the Kiwis are in big trouble in the Mumbai Test. Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores of IND vs NZ.

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

AR Rahman's All-Woman Show And 'Miracle In Matunga Street’

Sathya Saran / To breathe real stage dust was a pleasant feeling, after a year and more of watching stuff on the small screen or phone.

Advertisement