Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
AUS Women vs IND Women, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: Australia Opt To Bowl

Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs India women's T20 in Gold Coast. This is the first of a three-match series.

The Indian women's T20 cricket team is full of exciting players and will challenge Australia for sure. Follow live cricket scores of first T20 international between AUS women vs IND women in Gold Coast today. | BCCI Women

outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T13:45:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 1:45 pm

 A confident Indian women's cricket team will hope to take their ODI and Test form into the three-match T20 international series against the Australian women's cricket team. The T20 series, starting today, will be played in Carrara in Gold Coast, Queensland. The one-off pink ball Test between AUS vs IND was also played here. It ended in a draw but India had the upperhand in the historic Test much of which was lost to bad weather. Australia and Indian women have more or less shared honours in the last five T20 internationals played between them. The last match between AUs vs IND was played on March 8, 2020 where the Aussies defeated India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian women will not have happy memories of that match after being skittled out for 99, chasing Australia's 184 for four. This time, the Indian girls are looking good and with a fit-again Harmanpreet Kaur raring to go, she has quite a few in-form players like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to bank on in the shortest format of the game. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of AUS vs India here.

13:44 PM IST: TOSS

Australia have won the toss and they will bowl first.

13:33 PM IST: India need to bat well

The one thing that India need to maintain is their attacking content with the bat. Considering the firepower Australia posses in their ranks, the opening will be crucial for India as it will play a huge factor for Harmanpreet Kaur's side.   

13:30 PM IST: AUS-W vs IND-W 1st T20

Hello and welcome to Outlook India live blog for the first T20 international between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara today. It's going to be an exciting contest considering the form India are in at the moment.   

