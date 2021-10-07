Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

Australian women play a three-match T20 international series vs India. Can Harmanpreet Kaur's team win the series? Follow AUS vs IND live.

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings
Indian women did well in the ODI and the one-off Test match vs Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will now feature in a three-match T20 series starting in Gold Coast, Queensland on October 7. | Twitter

Trending

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T01:04:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 1:04 am

After dominating Australian women in the one-off drawn day-night pink-ball Test match, India women will be oozing in confidence when they take on the hosts in the first of three-match T20 international series at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast. (More Cricket News)

This is the first time both the teams are facing each other since the ICC T20 World Cup final on Match 8 last year. The AUS vs IND T20 series can be seen live on TV as well as on digital devices.

 The Indians have adapted to the conditions pretty quickly. Although the Women in Blue lost the ODI series 2-1, Mithali Raj and Co, defeated Australia women in the final ODI to end the hosts' 26-game unbeaten streak.

India women will be boosted by the return of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the ODIs and Tests due to a thumb injury. All eyes will be on the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, both of whom were in top form. Smriti Mandhana also became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test.

 Jhulan Goswami, who led the bowling attack in both ODIs and the Test, will not be there in T20s and Shikha Pandey will lead the attack in her absence. Youngsters Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will also play a big role in the bowling setup along with Pandey. The middle-order will have Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia to chip in.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

 For Australia, they will be boosted by the return of pacer Tayla Vlaeminck. Hannah Darlington could be in line for her T20 debut. Tahlia McGrath may also get her maiden T20 cap.

Live telecast timings: The Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will start at 2.10 PM IST on October 7.

Which television channels will telecast Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match live?

 The Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will be shown live on Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

Where the Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international match will be livestreamed?

 The SonyLiv app and website will be live streaming the Australia Women vs India Women 1st T20 international live.

Squads:

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma Australia Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

SAFF Football Championship: India Aim To Register Tournament’s First Win Vs Sri Lanka

Ashes 2021: England Agree To Tour Down Under In December - Report

Wrestling World Championship: Sarita Mor Stuns Defending Champ Linda Morais To Enter Semis

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Sports

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Outlook Web Desk / As per the case list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

PTI / A tight final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was enough to script a four-run win for bottom-rankers Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH pick up their third win of IPL 2021.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement