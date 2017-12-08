Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, Wife To Meet Him In Pakistan On December 25

Months after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his monther, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is serving death sentence in a Pakistan jail for alleged espionage, has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, confirmed Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The International Court of Justice in May had halted his execution on India's appeal.

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj took to twitter to confirm the news saying that the "Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav."

Government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 8, 2017

I have spoken to Mrs. Avantika Jadhav mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav and informed her about this. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 8, 2017

Earlier Pakistan had agreed to give visa only to the wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. On this we asked Pakistan to give visa to the mother as well. We also raised concern about their safety and security in Pakistan. /3

We had also asked that a diplomatic officer of Indian High Commission should accompany them while they are in Pakistan. / 4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 8, 2017

Pakistan has agreed to facilitate the visit of mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav and assured us of their safety, security and freedom of movement in Pakistan. /5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 8, 2017

Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting.

Earlier on November 10, Pakistan had agreed to allow his wife to meet him.

India has been pressing Pakistan to grant a visa to Jadhav's mother, Avantika, on humanitarian grounds.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj had recently discussed Jadhav's case with Pakistani High Commissioner to New Delhi Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

Jadhav had filed an appeal with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek clemency, which is still pending.

In October, the Pakistan Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

After India approached the International Court of Justice, a 10-member bench on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ has asked Pakistan to submit its response or memorial by December 13 before the court could start further proceedings in the case.

