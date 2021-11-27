Khattar Meets Modi, Tells Him Farm Laws Repeal Announcement Has Sent Out A Good Message

In the national capital, on Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him that the announcement of repealing the three farm laws has sent out a good message among the masses.

During a courtesy visit, Khattar discussed with Modi the matter of farmers' agitation and issues concerning Haryana. "The announcement of withdrawing the farm laws has sent a good message and the farmers will definitely return to their homes after the laws are formally rescinded during the Winter Session of Parliament," a state government release quoted the chief minister as telling Modi.

The Haryana chief minister said his government is continuously working in the interest of farmers. Haryana is the only state which is procuring 11 crops at minimum support price, he said. Khattar also apprised the prime minister about the welfare schemes being run by the Haryana government.

Interacting with reporters in Delhi after the meeting, the chief minister said that he expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for recently appreciating the welfare schemes launched by the Haryana Government.

Prime Minister Modi has been invited for the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav next month and he is likely to join the event virtually, Khattar said. He said Modi was also apprised about the ambitious Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana launched by the state government. There was also a discussion about the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, he said, adding the prime minister has been told that the sex ratio has improved in Haryana. Modi also inquired about the pollution issue, Khattar said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Ambala, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said "the only demand of the farmers was the repeal of farm laws" and they should have "thanked the prime minister for his announcement.

"Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation announcing that the farm laws will be repealed. The farm union leaders should have raised 'PM Zindabad' slogans. They should have thanked the prime minister that their demand was accepted and they should have returned to their homes now."

"But we know that the farm union leaders harbour political ambitions, which is why they do not want this agitation to end. They want to prolong this agitation till the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections on some pretext or the other," Vij said.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19. It will be introduced in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.

Despite the prime minister's surprise announcement, farmer leaders have maintained they won't budge until the laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated the stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farm unions spearheading the ongoing stir, will be held on November 27 at the Singhu border. In the meeting, the farm unions will decide on the future course of action.

-With PTI Inputs