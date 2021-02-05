February 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Agriculture  »  Kharif Procurement Under MSP Shows Increase Over Last Year Corresponding: Agri Ministry
Kharif Procurement

Kharif Procurement Under MSP Shows Increase Over Last Year Corresponding: Agri Ministry

Punjab has contributed 202.77 LMT or 33.31% of the total procurement, the ministry statement added.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kharif Procurement Under MSP Shows Increase Over Last Year Corresponding: Agri Ministry
T Narayan
Kharif Procurement Under MSP Shows Increase Over Last Year Corresponding: Agri Ministry
outlookindia.com
2021-02-05T10:53:46+05:30

With the purchase of over 608.73 LMTs of paddy till Wednesday, February 3, in the current Kharif Marketing Season under existing MSP schemes, there has been an increase of 17.75 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 516.94 LMT, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Punjab has contributed 202.77 LMT or 33.31% of the total procurement, the ministry statement added.

Till Tuesday, 3,07,726.76 MT of Moong, Urad, Toor, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.1,656.34 crores has been procured, benefitting 1,66,520 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Similarly, 5,089 MT of Copra, having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured till Wednesday, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Current rates of Copra and Urad are above MSP in most of the major producing states.

Also till Wednesday, 90,39,092 cotton bales valuing Rs. 26,432.54 crore was procured under MSP, benefitting 18,67,429 farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, the statement mentioned.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

This Banker Quit Job To Join The ‘Farmers’ Cause’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Agri Outlook Harvest Technology Agriculture

More from Agriculture

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos