Kharif Procurement Under MSP Shows Increase Over Last Year Corresponding: Agri Ministry

With the purchase of over 608.73 LMTs of paddy till Wednesday, February 3, in the current Kharif Marketing Season under existing MSP schemes, there has been an increase of 17.75 % against the last year corresponding purchase of 516.94 LMT, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Punjab has contributed 202.77 LMT or 33.31% of the total procurement, the ministry statement added.

Till Tuesday, 3,07,726.76 MT of Moong, Urad, Toor, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.1,656.34 crores has been procured, benefitting 1,66,520 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Similarly, 5,089 MT of Copra, having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured till Wednesday, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Current rates of Copra and Urad are above MSP in most of the major producing states.

Also till Wednesday, 90,39,092 cotton bales valuing Rs. 26,432.54 crore was procured under MSP, benefitting 18,67,429 farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, the statement mentioned.

