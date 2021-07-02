July 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala To Set Up A Drone Research Lab To Negate Drone Attack Threats: DGP Anil Kant

Kerala To Set Up A Drone Research Lab To Negate Drone Attack Threats: DGP Anil Kant

Anil Kant said the State police would also consider collaborating with the Union government in the research sector to address the security threats posed by drones.

Outlook Web Desk 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:54 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala To Set Up A Drone Research Lab To Negate Drone Attack Threats: DGP Anil Kant
Attack on Jammu air base has made it evident that the drones are the new weapons to carry out low impact cross border terrorist activities
File Photo
Kerala To Set Up A Drone Research Lab To Negate Drone Attack Threats: DGP Anil Kant
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T16:54:44+05:30

Kerala police chief Anil Kant on Friday announced  setting up a drone research laboratory  to negate the threats associated with drone attacks.

This is declared right on the next day of Army chief M M Naravane's comment on  easy availability of drones and how that has intensified the complexity of security challenges in the country. 

Kant, who met the media online for the first time after taking charge as the State police chief, said the State police would also consider collaborating with the Union government in the research sector to address the security threats posed by drones.]

"We will set up a drone research laboratory to address the security threats. The research lab will be developed with the help of Cyberdome of the Kerala police. We will also consider
collaborating with the Union government in the research sector," Kant told the media.

Cyberdome is a technological research and development Centre of the Kerala Police Department conceived as a Cyber Centre of excellence in cyber security as well as technology
augmentation for effective policing.

Kant said the welfare of the police force was his priority and a medical health insurance for policemen would be introduced soon.

"We are exploring the option and will bring forward the best option for the force," he said.

The State police chief said a special team would be formed to combat the gold-smuggling gang in the State and to deal with organised crime, a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)-like law would be enacted.

"We have already submitted a similar proposal to the government," Kant said.

He said the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in the State would be strengthened along with increasing the social media presence of the force to counter the cyber security threat.

Kant said he always believed that policing is not one-man-show but team work that would gather intelligence on the police-mafia nexus if any.

Senior IPS officer Kant succeeded Loknath Behera who had retired on Wednesday.

A 1988 batch officer, Kant was serving as the Road Safety Commissioner in the State. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Two Pediatric Hospitals To Come Up At Greater Noida Ahead Of The Possible Third wave

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Anil Kant Thiruvananthapuram Drone attack Drone Research Laboratory Kerala Police Anti-Terror Law Anti- Terrorist Squad National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos