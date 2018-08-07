LIVE UPDATES: 'In His Passing, India Has Lost A Great Son', Says Rahul Gandhi On Karunanidhi’s Demise

Ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, a city hospital where he is being treated for the 11th day today said.

"There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi over the last few hours.

Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate.

"His condition is extremely critical and unstable," Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

LIVE UPDATES HERE:

7:52 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi on Karunanidhi’s demise: In his passing, India has lost a great son.

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

7:47 PM IST

Condolences keep pouring in for Karunanidhi's family.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.60 years a legislator,5 times CM & a pillar of many coalitions at the Centre,he influenced his State's & the National politics like few others. My deepest condolences to his family & admirers.He will be missed deeply. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 7, 2018

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. His passing is a great loss to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 7, 2018

The demise of Kalaignar Karunanidhi is a monumental loss to India’s political landscape. His contribution to the Tamil society and the Tamil Nadu state will always be remembered. My heartfelt tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi and condolences to the bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2018

7:45 PM IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi. CM offered condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Tamil Nadu.

7:37 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi to go to Chennai tomorrow to pay his last respects to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

7:31 PM IST

Saddened by the demise of DMK Chief Kalaignar M Karunanidhi ji. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 7, 2018

7:25 PM IST

M. Karunanidhi: The Script Writer Who Wrote Tamil Nadu's Destiny.

That art and politics blended seamlessly in Karunanidhi was manifest from the sobriquets of 'Thalaivar' (The Leader) and 'Kalaignar' (The Artist) he earned from ardent followers.

READ HERE: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/m-karunanidhi-the-script-writer-who-wrote-tamil-nadus-destiny/314654

7:24 PM IST

BJP chief Amit Shah: Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran politician, M Karunanidhi ji. He had an impressive life journey, starting as a screen writer in Tamil film industry to being five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975.

7:18 PM IST

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles the death of Kalaignar.

7:17 PM IST

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweets: A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over.

A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

7:09 PM IST

Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalainagar. I pray for his soul: Rajinikanth on Karunanidhi

Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my #Kalaignar. I pray for his soul: Rajinikanth on #Karunanidhi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/R8ociRQSsN — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

7:01PM IST

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation services to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily.

7:00 PM IST

Police shuts down all roads leading to M Karunanidhi's residence in Gopalapuram. Heavy deployment of police and RAF personnel near the residence. No vehicle entries allowed with ID checks.

6:50 PM IST

Deeply saddened by passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised: PM Modi

My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Deeply saddened by passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4fw9KLhT16 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

6:43 PM IST

DMK patriarch and a legend of Tamil Nadu politics, M Karunanidhi, passes away after months of struggle to recover out of his ailing health. The hospital has just announced that despite its best efforts to revive the Kalaignar, the team failed to resuscitate him.

6:28 PM IST

Security beefed up around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence as close associates and family members of the DMK chief gather at the house.

6:25 PM IST

High alert in Karnataka districts along the Tamil Nadu borders. ADGP (Law & Order) Kamal Pant has ordered the SPs of these districts and Bengaluru City police to be on high alert.

6:22 PM IST

A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further. (ANI)

#WATCH A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/AWnxnWcf0K — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

6:00 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to leave for Chennai shortly (ANI).

5:55 PM IST

Chennai: DMK workers break down after Kauvery Hospital released statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further.

Chennai: DMK workers break down after Kauvery Hospital released statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further. pic.twitter.com/LapebJnjvi — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

5:49 PM IST

FILE PHOTO (PTI)

DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital as hospital releases statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further.

#Chennai: DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital as hospital releases statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further. pic.twitter.com/rZ8yW7Uco5 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

4:36 PM IST: The Kauvery Hospital medical bulletin on Karunanidhi's health.

(With Agency Inputs)