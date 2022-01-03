Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Actor Kartik Aaryan who was dropped from 'Dostana 2' last year opens up about the fake rumours doing rounds about him.

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me
The actor was last seen in the movie 'Dhamaka.' | Instagram\KartikAaryan

Trending

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T19:02:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 7:02 pm

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in a recent interview, discussed the negative, fake and misleading rumours that have been swirling about him. Regardless of what happens, the actor believes he prefers that his work speaks for itself.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aaryan revealed, "I used to feel bad earlier. I had to face my family, maybe they will start doubting, maybe they will get worried or maybe they won't share their stress with me, I used to feel all of this. But now there are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me. I keep quiet and 'Dhamaka 'comes and then people appreciate me, so I smile by myself and go to sleep. These small things give me joy," he said.

"My work will always speak for me. I do not care what happens in front of me. As I said, I only get motivated to do better with all this. And I have started to understand everything by myself. So, that is fine," he added. 

Further, when asked if he feels he has become wiser with time, he said, "I would like to believe that. I mean, people do say this to me, that there is some kind of change they feel. The lockdown has made me turn into a risk-taker in every sense. So now I am not scared of things. I have a sense of fearlessness but in a good way not just crossing the line but in a good way personally for myself only. So that is something which I think has changed. But I would like to believe that maybe I have become wiser." 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Last year, after shooting for the major parts of the film, the actor was dropped from ‘Dostana 2’. After Aaryan’s dismissal, the film, which also starred actress Janhvi Kapoor and actor Lakshya Lalwani, has been put on hold. In the meantime, Aaryan is working on the films ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘Shehzaada.’

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kartik Aaryan Mumbai Bollywood Gossip Conflict Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Do What Your Heart Desires: Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Message As She Gorges On A Croissant

Do What Your Heart Desires: Kareena Kapoor's Heartfelt Message As She Gorges On A Croissant

Alec Baldwin Won't Let Negativity Destroy Him In 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Dhanush Begins Shooting For His First Telugu Film ‘Sir’

Sara Ali Khan Has One Condition For Marriage; Read Here

‘Minnal Murali’ Antagonist Guru Somasundram Never Wanted To Be An Actor

Prabhas-Starrer 'Radhe Shyam's Release Will Not Be Postponed, Makers Clarify

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Mehta Pen Emotional Post For Son

Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For Covid-19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Veteran Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Tests Covid-19 Positive

Veteran Filmmaker Rahul Rawail Tests Covid-19 Positive

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them, Reveals Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli Kept Flies In Fridge While Making 'Makkhi' To Study Them, Reveals Jr NTR

Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19

Suga aka Min Yoongi Fully Recovers From Covid-19

Arjun Kapoor Has A Witty Comeback To Trolls Commenting On His Age Gap With GF Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor Has A Witty Comeback To Trolls Commenting On His Age Gap With GF Malaika Arora

Read More from Outlook

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Proteas Pacers Toy With Indian Batters

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement