Karnataka Police Arrest Postcard News Founder-Editor For Fake News On Muslim Youth

The Bengaluru Crime Branch has arrested Mahesh Vikram Hegde, Editor of Postcard News, for spreading fake news of Muslim youth attacking a Jain monk.

The arrest was made after a case was registered against him at Cybercrime Police Station in Bengaluru. He was booked under Section 66 of the the Information Technology Act and under Sections 153A of the IPC.

According to a police press release, the case relates to a road accident that took place on March 11 when Jain muni Upadhyaya Mayank Sagar ji Maharaj was on his way to Kanakagiri from Nanjangud near Mysore. Apparently, a motorcycle rider collided with the Jain muni and another person in his retinue.

Advertisement opens in new window

The muni who fell on the road, was injured in the right shoulder and face. He was taken to a nearby villlage and given first-aid. The motorcycle rider was under the influence of alcohol, the press release said. It said that Postcard News had carried this piece of news saying that the muni had been attacked by Muslim youth.

He is expected to be produced before a magistrate shortly.

According to News 18, it is not the first time Hegde has been accused of peddling fake news. HIs fake news post was widely shared on social media. Interestingly, he is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. His twitter handle says, "Blessed to be followed by PM Narendra Modi."

BJP MP Pratap Simha, however, sought to defend Hegde and attack the ruling Congress for his arrest. In a tweet, Simha said, "Today morning Coward Congress Govt (Karnataka) arrested

Today morning Coward Congress Govt (Karnataka) arrested @mvmeet Mahesh Vikram Hegde under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you @INCKarnataka. pic.twitter.com/SZGUJKsfzi

— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) March 29, 2018 href="https://twitter.com/mvmeet" data-mentioned-user-id="249520655">@mvmeet Mahesh Vikram Hegde under unconnected IT act 66, that too by using CCB! Shame on you @INCKarnataka."